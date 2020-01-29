The Family’s Looking Fierce (and Photoshopped AF) in New ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Character Posters

The Fast & Furious franchise is one of the few box office juggernauts that can challenge Disney’s dominance at the box office, and Universal is absolutely done living life a quarter-mile at a time. And I don’t just mean because Dom’s in full dad-mode now. Universal’s ever-expanding international racing-meets-super-criminals-sometimes-on-the-side-of-the-law franchise got its first big spinoff with last year’s hit Hobbs and Shaw and dove into the animated and streaming markets with Netflix’s Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, but next up, it’s a return to the tried and true with the upcoming Fast and Furious 9.

The film is officially titled F9: The Fast Saga (which fits perfectly in the franchise’s batshit insane lineage of title formatting), the new film picks up with the family after the events of The Fate of the Furious (re: insane title formatting) and sees Tokyo Drift and Fast 5 director Justin Lin back at the helm.

Ahead of the trailer debut, Universal has debuted a new batch of character posters, including newcomer John Cena, who looks to fill a Rock-sized hole in the franchise’s ever-growing Beefy Boi lineup. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Nathalie Emmanuel also get their own posters, each paired with a sweet ride and some fierce smoke VFX, which you can check out below. No poster for Helen Mirren, which seems like an actual call-the-cops crime but I digress.

Here’s the official synopsis for F9. For more on the film, be sure to check out what Cena told us about making the film and pulling off the insane set-pieces.