That ‘F9’ Movie We Were Supposed to Get This Year Is Now Pretty Much Finished

Did you know we were supposed to get the ninth Fast & Furious movie, F9, back in May? It’s true! But then coronavirus hit, and Universal, more than any other studio, had the full measure of the catastrophe and knew that it wasn’t some brief interlude. They kicked their big movies like F9 back to 2021, and that has allowed director Justin Lin the proper amount of time to finish the movie rather than racing to meet a release date that had already been invalidated.

Yesterday, Lin tweeted out that the film has been officially mixed, which means the movie is pretty much finished. There may still be some VFX that need to be polished or some other nips and tucks, but the takeaway here is that the film will be completed long before its May 28, 2021 release date. While that date still may be slightly optimistic based on how long it takes to manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, at least Universal isn’t in the position of constantly pushing the film back two months at a time (looking at you, Warner Bros. with Wonder Woman 1984).

Plot details on F9 remain scarce, but the film will likely be bonkers and delightful and lead into the series’ endgame, which has already been greenlit for two more Fast & Furious movies that Lin will direct.

#F9 mix officially finished!

Huge thank you to the best crew the world for working through such unprecedented times flawlessly. pic.twitter.com/maOncvJ11M — Justin Lin (@justinlin) November 11, 2020

Here’s the official synopsis for F9: