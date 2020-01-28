‘Fast & Furious 9’ Poster Confirms Vin Diesel Is Still Extremely Wide

Universal has released the first poster for Fast & Furious 9, director Justin Lin’s next chapter in the long-running saga of car theft and bank heists. The poster sees Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), who continues to look like NoHo Hank from Barry took the super-soldier serum, staring pensively off into the setting sun, presumably pondering the importance of family and nitrous oxide. In that order, actually, because the big new development of Fast 9 is that Dom is raising the son he had with Elena (Elsa Pataky), Brian Toretto, first revealed in The Fate of the Furious.

Fast & Furious 9 marks Lin’s return to the franchise after directing The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast Five (2011), and Fast & Furious 6 (2013), the three films mostly responsible from shifting these movies from crime dramas to physics-defying spectacles. Lin’s F&F movies whip ass, is what I’m saying. Daniel Casey (Kin) wrote the script, marking the first Fast & Furious movie not written by Chris Morgan since Tokyo Drift.

This entry will also see the F&F debut of John Cena, a human being you just kind of assumed had already been in a Fast & Furious movie due to his overall girth. Cena joins returning franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

Check out the poster below, and make sure to be here on January 31 for the first Fast & Furious 9 trailer. The film hits theaters on May 22. For even more on Fast & Furious 9, take a look at this extremely dramatic teaser for the upcoming trailer.