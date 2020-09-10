‘Fast & Furious 9’ to Launch Dominic Toretto Into Outer Space, Defying All Laws of Physics

Ever since the Fast and the Furious franchise transformed from a scrappy drag racing saga to a series of set pieces that spit directly in Isaac Newton’s nerd-ass face, it was pretty much a given we’d eventually head to outer space. We’re basically living through a second Space Race between Vin Diesel and Tom Cruise and folks, it looks like the fambly has won once again. Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, franchise star Michelle Rodriguez confirmed that next year’s F9 is leaving Earth’s atmosphere.

Here’s what the actress said, responding to rumors sparked by co-star Ludacris a few months ago.

“Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that…Oh, well, no, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to…Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product.

In a perfect world we’d have already seen Vin Diesel, in direct defiance of science and God, launch himself into orbit, but F9 was unfortunately delayed an entire year due to the COVID pandemic. Originally slated for May 22, the film will now hit theaters—knock on wood—on April 2, 2021.

In better news, we did already get a few trailers, and they gave Fast fans a whole lot to ponder for a year. In case you missed it: Han (Sung Kang) is back from the dead and justice is about to be served…in outer spaaaaace.