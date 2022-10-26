The Fast & Furious franchise as we know it will soon come to an end with the two part finale starting with the upcoming Fast X. For a long time, fans have been musing about an all-female spin-off, and given we already have a series spin-off in 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw, another offshoot certainly seems possible. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley also affirmed that she’d “love to see a female Fast.”

The franchise started in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious with actors like Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster among others, and has now spanned into 9 movies, short movies, and a television series among others. However, what remains intact is its strong female characters like Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey, Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz, Helen Mirren’s Queenie, and so many more with the latest addition being Brie Larson. No wonder fans would like to see an all-female ensemble.

“I would love to see a female ‘Fast,'” Langley said. Further adding, “So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there’s the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female ‘Fast.'”

Over the last two decades, Fast & Furious has come far from its street racing origins but now this joyride is finally approaching the finish line with French director Louis Leterrier (The Transporter, The Transporter 2) helmed Fast X. While we can’t say where the franchise will go after the space saga of Fast 9, what certainly can be said is that the last story will be split in two parts Fast X and then the following Fast XI, which will bring Dom’s adventures to a close.

Fans can expect most of the principal cast to return for Fast X that includes, Diesel, Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Jason Tobin, John Cena, and Anna Sawai. The upcoming feature will also introduce Aquaman star Jason Momoa to the franchise, along with Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad).

The first part of Fast X is currently scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023. You can check out more details about Larson's new character below: