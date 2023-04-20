Have you ever wondered what Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) feels during a high-speed chase in the Fast and Furious franchise? You might get an answer when you try the new arcade game Arcade1Up has created, based on the blockbuster franchise. According to Variety, the machine will feature a 17-inch LCD screen, full-color graphics and Wi-Fi leaderboards, allowing you to compete with your friends to determine who would earn a place in the Toretto family. The arcade is currently available for pre-order, and you can start racing for the price of $600. If you like video games and the film series about street racing and heists, this was created just for you!

The game arrives just in time, ahead of the release of this summer's Fast X. The latest installment in the franchise will welcome some relevant additions to the cast of the series, including Brie Larson and Jason Momoa. The Aquaman actor will be in charge of playing an ally to one of the most powerful villains in this universe, Cipher (Charlize Theron). On the other hand, Larson will play someone who comes from a very familiar place within the Fast franchise, and she will prove to be an ally to Dominic Toretto and his family. X will mark one of the final trips for the crew, who have heavily implied that the franchise is about to end.

It was recently announced that Louis Leterrier, who sat behind the camera for this summer's movie, is currently attached to helm the next installment for Universal, too. Currently titled Fast 11, the upcoming film is scheduled to be the last chapter of the main franchise, leaving the door open for spin-offs starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, thanks Fast and Furious' ever-expanding cast. Leterrier came on board to Fast X after the franchise veteran Justin Lin found himself continuously in conflict with Vin Diesel, prompting the filmmaker to leave the project after a couple of days of filming.

Image via Universal



RELATED: The Family Takes On Jason Momoa in New 'Fast X' Trailer

Familiar Faces Are Coming Back

Besides the new additions to the franchise, Fast X will feature the return of several cast members, with some of them being a part of this story since it began more than twenty years ago. Michelle Rodriguez will play Letty Ortiz once again, and she had nothing but praise for Jason Momoa's performance as Dante Reyes, stating that the character has been the series' best male villain so far. Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris will also be returning once more to Fast and Furious, after first joining the fun in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious. It looks like, after working together for so long, this crew managed to become a family in real life, too.

While you order your own Fast and Furious arcade machine, you can check out images, and the official trailer for Fast X, below:

Image via Arcade1Up

Image via Arcade1Up