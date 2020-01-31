‘Fast and Furious’ Cast & Character Guide – 18 Years of Fast, Furious Films

Spoilers follow for The Fast and the Furious franchise and especially for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.



Fast and Furious franchise has been around for 18 years, a fact celebrated by the release of David Leitch‘s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shawlast year. After nearly $5 billion from the worldwide box office so far, the Universal Pictures property shows no signs of slowing down. And yet with nine movies and counting, including the recently released spinoff and the upcoming Fast 9, it’s difficult to keep track of the myriad characters who have come and gone over the years. The core crew has stayed more or less the same, albeit with some heartbreaking losses and surprising additions, so we’ve put a guide together that will get you caught up with the story so far.

This cast and character guide aims to hit the major players and remind fans where they started, how they’ve evolved, and where they are now. Sadly, this means we won’t be revisiting one-film wonders like Leon and Jesse, Suki, or Fenix Calderon in detail. However, we now know all about Charlize Theron’s bad-ass villain and Helen Mirren’s mysterious character in the eighth installment, along with more on Dwayne Johnson‘s characters backstory and family tree as well as the extended Shaw family with Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby, so you can find out more on them below. This guide is for the tried and true on Dom’s Crew, and the occasional characters who cross their path. Let’s get it in gear!