If you’ve always wanted to join the family, you’ll soon have your chance as Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed the upcoming Fast & Furious rollercoaster. Promising to be the perfect ride for thrill seekers, construction is already underway on the park’s latest attraction which plans to include “innovative and technological achievements” that will make their debut with this adrenaline-pumper. Essentially, it sounds like this is as close as you can get to running a heist with Dom and the rest of the gang at the high speeds that we’ve so far only seen play out on the big screen in the expansive franchise - and yes, there will be plenty of drifting.

Those who have taken the studio tour, during which a trolley ushers park guests around the lot, showing off the magic of Hollywood, putting them up close and personal with familiar characters from films like Psycho and Jaws, will know that a separate Fast & Furious experience is already offered along the way. Like another stop on the adventure that sees a meeting with Peter Jackson’s King Kong, the Fast & Furious attraction called “Supercharged” is a 3D experience during which riders hold on tightly to accompany the team on a top-speed chase. Along the way, the audience meets characters like Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

As of right now, the amusement park hasn’t revealed when patrons can expect the ride to be finished or what the plot will be. But, like the 3D experience, it’s almost a given that members of the family will pop up to take the riders through a zooming journey from the front seat of a souped-up car. The ride’s reveal comes just under two months since Fast X was released which is set to be one of the final films in the franchise. A box office success, Fast X featured performances from all the usual suspects including Diesel, Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena as well as newcomers like Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, and Jason Mamoa.

Image via Universal Pictures

Out With the Old and in With the New

The announcement of the Fast & Furious coaster comes hot on the heels of the highly-anticipated arrival of the vibrant Super Nintendo World, which has been bringing fans in by the droves since it opened earlier this year. Unfortunately, every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end with Universal Studios Hollywood nixing the Animal Planet Live show which featured a slew of different animals performing stunts for park guests. Luckily, fans of universes like Harry Potter, Transformers, and The Mummy can still get their fill of adventures alongside their favorite characters.

Stay tuned for more information surrounding the Fast & Furious coaster and check out a trailer for Fast X below.