“No small role” is something that came up quite a few times during my Collider Ladies Night conversation with Eiza González, and for good reason. She’s a prime example of an actor who can make the most with limited screen time. And on top of that, with every supporting gig she takes, she’s able to hone her craft further and get her name out there more, something we can already see paying off a good deal. Since the release of Baby Driver, González has added quite a few major productions to her filmography including Welcome to Marwen, Alita: Battle Angel, Bloodshot and now Godzilla vs. Kong.

And that’s not all. We also have to include her involvement in the Fast and Furious franchise as well. González appears briefly in the 2019 installment, Hobbs & Shaw, as Margarita, aka Madame M. We’re talking about a four-minute sequence in a two-hour and 17-minute film featuring heavyweights like Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba. Not only does González accomplish what she needs to in the role for this particular plot, but she also leaves you wondering, how exactly did Margarita wind up here? What’s her past with Deckard Shaw? I need to know absolutely everything about her and her kick-ass band of mercenaries right now.

With that in mind, I had to ask González about the possibility of getting more Margarita in the franchise during Collider Ladies Night. But first, we had to cover how the role landed in her hands. Turns out, there was a chance she might not have been able to play Margarita at all. Here’s how she described the situation:

“When I was doing Bloodshot I got a call and I had just gotten offered both Hobbs & Shaw and Godzilla vs. Kong. It was the same week, at the same time! And I really wanted to do both, but they were gonna have a schedule conflict because the characters [for] both required more time. And so Dwayne and his team were so incredible about it because they were like, ‘We really like her. We really want her to be in the movie. How do we make this work?’ So they worked around my Godzilla vs. Kong schedule, which was basically, we were changing from one location to the other, from Hawaii to Australia. And I said, ‘I’m game to not have vacations.’ It was the holidays. So I remember I was like, ‘I’m game to not have vacations if I can go do that.’”

As for a larger role for González in the franchise, she is interested! And apparently it’s something that’s been discussed:

“And then of course the conversation was to live in the Fast and Furious franchise and it’s something that I hadn’t discussed with Donna Langley before and I was always wanting to find something with Universal because I love them. So I eventually was like, ‘I’m game.’ I don’t care. Again, no small role! And it was so fun, and it just opened the possibilities for the franchise and it’s such a humungous franchise that now they’re doing an all-female Fast and Furious. It’s a whole network of family.”

Speaking of Fast and Furious family, González also took a moment to highlight the fact that she happened to be working with Vin Diesel when the Hobbs & Shaw opportunity came her way. Here’s what happened when she told him about it:

“At the time, I was working with Vin Diesel and he just gave me his seal of approval. I texted him, I said, ‘Hey, this is gonna happen. I hope you approve it.’ And he’s like super excited for me. So it was really cool. It was very full circle.”

So yes, Hobbs & Shaw feels like it was meant to be, but do you know what else does? A Margarita solo movie! Clearly González didn’t go as far to confirm it’s a real possibility here, but one could hope. Given how many eyes she caught in the role and how successful the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off was, why not try another character spin-off movie? And if Universal does go that route again, Margarita and co. seem like excellent options.

Looking for more from González? Check out her full episode of Collider Ladies Night below to hear more about her experience auditioning for James Cameron, how Baby Driver changed the game for her, what it was like working with Adam Wingard on Godzilla vs. Kong and more!

