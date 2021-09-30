"They’ve got the Toretto blood in them too and so, what does that look like for them?"

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for F9.]We didn't get to see Jordana Brewster's Mia Toretto in The Fate of the Furious and while that was a bit of a disappointment, it made sense. At the end of Furious 7, Dom (Vin Diesel) and the team know it's time for Brian (Paul Walker) to live safely with his family, and he even says as much in the eighth film. When it's suggested that they reach out to Brian for help, Dom immediately puts a stop to the idea by telling the group, "No! We can't bring Brian and Mia into this. We agreed on that."

However, F9 necessitates Mia’s return. In a film franchise that values family just as much as its downright wild stunts, the involvement of Dom and Mia’s estranged brother, Jakob (John Cena), justified Mia jumping back into the action. But now that they’ve smoothed things over with Jakob, what’s next? Will there be a reason for Mia to take part in the action again in the final two films of the saga?

While celebrating the release of the F9 director’s cut, Brewster discussed what she hopes to see moving forward for the character. She began:

“I would love to explore Mia and Jakob’s relationship further. I feel like we touched upon the fact that I was in communication with him without Dom knowing and that’s a big betrayal and we never really addressed it. I also would love to explore, what is my relationship to Jakob? And I also think I have these teenage kids that I’ve sort of, for lack of a better word, quarantined, and are they breaking out? What are they doing? Because they’ve got the Toretto blood in them too and so, what does that look like for them and how does Mia manage that? I’d love to see that dynamic come out as well.”

If you’re wondering what that communication between Mia and Jakob might have looked like, Brewster offered a little clarification on that:

“I think it looked more like Mia grappling for information or hunting him down, trying to find him and him being really, really elusive and shutdown. I think that’s what that looked like.”

At the beginning of F9, Mia’s got a youth full of memories with her brothers, the heartbreak of losing Jakob and also their limited communication. That’s a lot of baggage to take into a scene where Mia finally reunites with Jakob after all this time and only gets a matter of seconds to communicate what must have been years worth of emotion. Here’s what Brewster said about tackling such a heavy beat so quickly:

“[Director] Justin [Lin] loves giving me those. I remember there was this massive scene between Dwayne Johnson and Vin, and I was screaming, ‘Dom!’ And I’m the one to get him to stop, just through a look, and I was like, ‘Justin, that’s too much pressure,’ and that’s kind of how I felt on this where with Jakob, for a split second, there’s an acknowledgment there and then he goes away. But I loved the way it turned out and on that, I didn’t check the monitor and I just completely trusted Justin. But I think it did speak volumes and I was really happy. But yeah, there’s so much pressure when those looks come up because there’s so much to pack into those two hours of a movie.”

Eager to hear more from Brewster on her experience working on the Fast and Furious films? Be sure to check out our full conversation at the top of this article! The F9 director’s cut is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital.

