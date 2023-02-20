“Women. They have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they've got ambition, and they've got family and they’ve got a talent for living life a quarter-of-a-mile at a time, as well as just beauty. I'm so sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for. I’m sick of it!”

This eternally relevant quote from Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women was no doubt running through the minds of Universal executives whenever they commissioned a script for a Fast & Furious spin-off movie that would be led by primarily women. After all, if this saga could make room for bonkers set pieces like a bank vault being dragged across Rio de Janeiro, surely it could also make space for a protagonist that identifies as a lady. However, despite a lot of early buzz over this prospective title, viewers have never been able to rev up their engines and actually watch such a spin-off. Universal’s been eager to milk the Fast & Furious franchise in nearly every other respect….where is this women-led spin-off movie?

The Origins of a Female-Led Fast & Furious Spin-Off Movie

At the end of 2015, it was officially announced that the Fast & Furious saga was about to expand beyond just endless sequels into the domain of spin-off adventures. Earlier that year, Furious 7 had reached new box office heights for the saga, taking the franchise past not only $1 billion for the first time, but also the $1.5 billion threshold worldwide. This family had never been more popular with global audiences and Universal was understandably stunned by how much cash a sequel to The Fast and the Furious could bring in. There was no question about it, this saga was going to be expanding much further in the future.

The first of those spin-offs would end up being Hobbs & Shaw, a very understandable move given that this would allow the first major extension out of the Fast & Furious saga to be headlined by a massive movie star like Dwayne Johnson. By 2019, word broke that another one of these projects was a spin-off anchored by women characters. Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet were all hired as screenwriters for the prospective film, though, unlike Hobbs & Shaw, there was no word on who would star in this production. For all anyone knew, it could’ve been a solo title for some of the famous women leads of the Fast & Furious movies or something anchored by a brand-new character, like Tokyo Drift was back in the day.

Even with many details about the project shrouded in mystery, the women-led Fast & Furious spin-off movie was a go. Announced just seven months before the debut of Hobbs & Shaw, this project’s existence suggested a lot of confidence from Universal brass in the first-ever Fast & Furious spin-off. After all, this studio clearly believed Shaw was going to be good enough to get audiences salivating for even more offshoots of the main Fast & Furious storyline. At this point in early 2019, all signs pointed to this lady-dominated spin-off zooming straight to the finish line.

Why Did This Spin-Off Stall Out?

Later that year, Hobbs & Shaw finally dropped in theaters, and it did great business at the worldwide box office. However, if there was any asterisk attached to this movie, it’s that it did noticeably less than its immediate predecessors, being the lowest-grossing entry globally since Fast Five and the lowest-grossing installment domestically since Fast & Furious a decade earlier. This was one small worrisome sign for a feature that was supposed to prove how the Fast & Furious saga could endlessly expand. The Fast & Furious franchise was not about to pump the brakes, but it was clear that the saga would need to move carefully in the near future.

This alone was one big sign why Universal became a little less gung-ho about the idea of a female-led spin-off of Fast & Furious, while 2020 would bring other difficulties to the franchise. The COVID-19 pandemic caused F9 to be delayed a whole year from its original May 2020 release date. This franchise’s entire future was now dedicated to getting this movie off the ground, while the restrictions of the pandemic made getting new big-budget tentpoles off the ground an extremely difficult prospect. Hobbs & Shaw weighed down this particular spin-off a bit, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ground this women-led spin-off to a halt.

In 2021, some news about this spin-off seemed to emerge by Vin Diesel revealing that Charlize Theron’s villainous Cipher from Fast & Furious movies starting with The Fate of the Furious would be getting her own solo movie. He didn’t confirm that this was the same spin-off a trio of ladies was commissioned to write back in 2019, but given the dearth of other announced Fast & Furious spin-offs, it’s hard to imagine they’re separate projects. Seeing the lead performer of Young Adult and Monster in any movie is an enticing prospect. However, no offense to the legendary Theron, Cipher being chosen as the leader of a potential women-led Fast & Furious movie was emblematic of another problem this feature faced from the get-go.

The Fast & Furious franchise has a significant fanbase of women, as seen by 49% of Furious 7’s opening day box office coming from female moviegoers. Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean the saga itself has always treated women well. The problems with women's representation in the Fast & Furious movies are emblematic of how ladies in Western media are generally depicted rather than screenwriters like Chris Morgan having a unique hatred of women. However, the issues are still there nonetheless, to the point that franchise mainstays Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster spoke up before shooting F9 about how the women needed to have more solo interactions with one another in this installment.

These problems mean there isn’t a pre-existing lady character in the Fast & Furious saga that seems ripe for a spin-off. Characters like Rodriguez’s Letty or Brewster’s Mia Toretto are so attached to the hip of male characters (a byproduct of these figures getting introduced as love interests first and foremost) that it’s hard to imagine them being able to go off and headline solo outings. Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) is the only lady in the main group who has her own self-defined life, but, with all due respect to Emmanuel, she isn't as big a name as Dwayne Johnson or Jason Statham. It's unlikely cynical Universal marketing executives see her as viable to headline a spin-off movie. Theron’s Cipher, a character portrayed by an Oscar-winning actor, seems like a natural choice then, even though Cipher isn’t that popular and only really well-known for those dreadlocks and delivering an awkward extended Muppet metaphor in F9.

Now, die-hard Fast & Furious fans will understandably point out that there are enough women featured throughout this saga to make up a team of ladies who could go fight crime. Devon Aoki's Suki from 2 Fast 2 Furious has been overdue for a comeback any day now, ditto Nathalie Kelley's Neela from Tokyo Drift. In fact, taking characters from earlier Fast & Furious installments that were only around to be either love interests or eye candy and placing them in a spin-off movie where they could be fleshed out as flawed, complicated human beings could be a great justification for this spin-off’s existence. Unfortunately, the Fast & Furious saga’s emphasis on Johnson and Theron as the leads of the first few spin-offs suggest this franchise is going for what’s marketable rather than what’s dramatically compelling.

Will we ever see this movie?

All of this is to say that the limited amount of notable women characters in the Fast & Furious saga made it harder to launch a female-led spin-off while Cipher’s lack of a major fanbase (not to mention Theron being so busy) lent less urgency to this project. Plus, Hobbs & Shaw not quite being as big as the other Fast & Furious movies likely cooled Universal on the idea of endless Marvel-style spin-offs to Dominic Toretto and his family.

That doesn’t mean this project will never see the light of day, of course. If Fast & Furious 11 really is “the end of the road," Universal’s going to need new projects to wring money out of this brand name. A women-led spin-off could become the only way this studio can keep this saga rolling along. For now, though, this concept of how to expand the Fast & Furious mythology does seem to be gathering dust. Louisa May Alcott would NOT be pleased with that outcome.