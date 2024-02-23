The Big Picture Vin Diesel seemingly confirms the upcoming Fast and Furious installment will be the last, referring to it as the "finale."

The Fast X cliffhanger includes Jason Momoa's Dante outsmarting Dom with a potential feud involving Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs.

The Fast saga will culminate with a celebration of the fans who have been the driving force behind its success.

Vin Diesel has sent out a message to every member of the Fast and Furious family, letting the world know that the upcoming installment of the franchise will indeed be its last. Although Diesel had previously hinted at extending the franchise beyond Fast XI — or Fast X: Part Two as it may well end up being known—this is as definitive as it comes. In the statement released on Instagram, Diesel makes multiple references to the "finale" of the series, and sends a message to the Fast fanbase, thanking them for their enthusiasm, passion, and support through the years. Diesel's full statement can be found below:

Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting… While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound. Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen. This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!

What Happened in 'Fast X'?

At the conclusion of Fast X, we were left with a cliffhanger as Jason Momoa's Dante appeared to leave with the upper hand over Diesel's Dominic Toretto, having attempted to get to Dom's son Brian via the help of turncoat Aimes (Alan Ritchson). Dom's brother Jakob (John Cena) sacrifices himself to save Brian and get him to safety. Dom and Brian drive off a dam—of course—into the water and barely survive. Meanwhile, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) finds herself in an Arctic prison alongside Charlize Theron's Cipher, before Gal Gadot's Gisele—presumed dead after the events of Fast and Furious 6—turns up in a submarine to help.

The mid-credits sting reveals that Dwayne Johnson is also returning to the franchise for the finale. After being branded as a criminal, Hobbs has been at work, tracking down his targets and uncovering one of Dante’s surveillance networks. Dante promises that Hobbs is also a target, setting up a potential feud that may also extend to another spin-off film which Johnson is set to star in, once his current run in WWE comes to an end.

