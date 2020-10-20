‘The Fast and Furious’ Franchise Ending After Two More Films, But Family Is Forever

After a long-running, mind-exploding, high-octane, death-defying, and increasingly logic-discarding run of extremely entertaining motion pictures, we now know when The Fast and Furious franchise is coming to an end. Per Deadline, Justin Lin, the architect of so many Fast films (including the most recent, as-of-yet unreleased F9), will direct two more films in the concluding moments of the franchise, closing it all out with 11 films total. Eat your heart out, Star Wars.

Details for these two final films, which I’ll lovingly call F10 and F11, are scant, but we do know that Lin will likely wish to tell one larger, broader story over the two films to appropriately draw the main mythology to a close, and that returning cast members will include Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang. Noticeably absent from this initial list? Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who’ve gone on to topline their own spin-off film Hobbes and Shaw, and despite Johnson and Diesel’s many public feuds, will likely be in many more spin-offs. Chris Morgan, so long the series’ screenwriting architect, will likely come back to pen these final entries, and they’ll both be produced by Universal Pictures and Diesel’s One Race Films banner (though in this case, it’s two races!).

I’m not going to lie: I straight up love The Fast and the Furious franchise. I love its more contained (lol) first entries, I love its drift into out-and-out Bond-meets-Mission-Impossible-meets-Fury-Road modes of audacious blockbuster filmmaking, I love its core cast, I love its explicitly earnest emphasis on family, I love everything it’s about. Watching Furious 7 in a theater, with the extratextual bittersweetness of Paul Walker being so tastefully touched on in its final moments, is a clear and shining theater-going memory of mine; so much so that when the pandemic began, I rewatched it with a friend, both of us texting our thoughts the entire way. It’s a comforting, strangely lovely franchise (that also happens to kick your ass with wild, wild, wild set pieces), and while I’m sad to see it come to an end, I’m excited to see how it will stick the landing, and comfortable in the knowledge that family is… well, you get it.

We’ll keep you updated, fastly and furiously, about any developments with these final films we hear. Until then, enjoy the joyous news that F9 is heading to space.