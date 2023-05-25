Fast X is racing towards hordes of dollars at the box office, and its earnings have now helped the Fast and the Furious franchise pass $7 billion globally, according to Deadline. Fast X has also made Universal the first studio to pass $1 billion at the domestic box office in 2023.

Fast and the Furious has now become the fifth franchise to pass $7 billion at the global box office, doing so in 11 films. It is currently ranked as the fifth-highest-grossing franchise of all time. It is currently tied with Warner Bros.' Wizarding World films, which includes the Harry Potter franchise, for the fewest number of movies required to reach the $7 billion mark. The films have collectively garnered $1.946 billion at the domestic box office and $5.083 billion internationally, for an impressive global total of $7.03 billion.

While Fast X is nowhere near the highest-grossing film in the saga yet, the Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa starrer has still managed to generate $81.9 million at the domestic box office since its release on May 19. The film has nabbed an additional $289.8 million overseas for a global box office total of $371.8 million, significantly surpassing its initial box office tracking numbers. Given that the film has been in theaters for just one week, it is likely that Fast X's box office numbers will keep rising.

Image via Universal

All of the Fast and the Furious Films Have Done Well

Despite some criticism that the studio is milking the franchise beyond need, it seems moviegoers do not feel the same way, as all of the Fast and the Furious films have brought in large hauls at the box office. The top performer in the saga is 2015's Furious 7. The film, which marked the final performance of the franchise's late star, Paul Walker, generated $353 million domestically and $1.15 billion overseas for a global total of $1.52 billion. Fast 7 and its sequel, The Fate of the Furious, are the only two films from the franchise to bring in more than $1 billion globally. However, the other films are nothing to scoff at, as even the lowest-grossing film in the franchise, 2006's Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, still brought in a global total of $159 million.

Passing the $7 billion mark is likely welcome news to Universal, which has now brought in $1 billion domestically for the quickest time in the past decade, including box office returns from its subsidiary, Focus Features. The studio has had a number of hits already in 2023, the most notable of which is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has raked in $1.248 billion worldwide to become the third-highest-grossing animated film in history. Universal's comedy-horror film Cocaine Bear also surpassed expectations to bring in $89 million globally. The studio also has a number of other likely hits on the calendar this year, with Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated war drama Oppenheimer set to bow on July 21, the rebooted The Exorcist: Believer saga releasing on October 13, and Blumhouse's buzzy Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation set for October 27.

Fast X is out now in theaters and you can watch the trailer down below.