Fam gather around and crack open some Coronas. It's time you binge the Fast and the Furious franchise before it leaves Netflix next month. The Vin Diesel-led franchise has been long-entertaining fans and is a comfort watch for many. Though it defies physics at times and the story doesn’t make sense (looking at you F9) nonetheless it’s a franchise that is often revisited by fans for the love of it.

Netflix currently has five movies from the franchise viz The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 on its platform, which will leave come February. Starting in 2001 with The Fast and The Furious, the franchise has spawned several films with the inclusion of some of the biggest action stars. All movies work around the themes of family, friendship, and lot of vehicular action.

The best-rated movie in the franchise is 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, followed by while the latest feature in the franchise billed as "beginning of the end of the road," Fast X was graciously rated 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Fast X: Part 2 (hopefully, not the final title) which will bring the long-running saga to an end.

What Do We Know About ‘Fast X: Part 2’

The final feature in the franchise will certainly go out with a bang. Reportedly, the finale will span two movies, with Universal pushing for a March 2026 release date. The film has already bagged Louis Leterrier to return for the sequel, with Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel handling the script. In his last update, Diesel also hinted at the return of Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne Johnson. The actor revealed,

“I got Universal in one ear saying we need FastX2 by March 2026! I have Comcast in the other ear saying we need two movies to be the Finale! Then the writer on Fast Five sent me this image and said we need to see DOM and HOBBS resolve their differences. I just want to get back to real street racing, practical stunts… and a reunion of that beautiful brotherhood.”

While we wait for more updates on the Fast X: Part 2 be sure to check out the other movies on Netflix before they leave the platform on February 11.