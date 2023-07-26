The Big Picture The Fast and Furious franchise is coming home this August.

In August Netflix will add popular titles like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Lost in Translation, along with the first five Fast and Furious films.

With over 20 years since the release of the first film, it's the perfect time to look back at the Fast and Furious franchise with fresh eyes and appreciate how far it has come.

It's about drive, of course, and power. But mostly, The Fast and the Furious franchise is about family. And you'll be able to bring the family home this August because the first five The Fast and the Furious films are coming to Netflix. That's right, you can close out this summer with a Fast and the Furious Netflix binge, in the comfort of your own home, and away from the oppressive heat. The first five Fast and the Furious films will be available to stream on the app beginning on August 1, 2023.

The Fast and the Furious films are among other favorites joining the streaming platform next month. Other titles coming to Netflix include Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Lost in Translation, Bee Movie, and Eat Pray Love. This isn't including new Netflix projects, such as Season 2 of Heartstopper on August 2 and the premiere of Netflix's live-action One Piece, which will premiere on August 31. August looks to be a sizzling month for Netflix.

A Fast and Furious Netflix Release

And the addition of the first five Fast and the Furious films is certainly a nice cap on summer. The summer kicked off with the premiere of Fast X, the tenth installment in the franchise. And though the film was met with an uneven box office turnout, there is no doubt that the original films have become certified classics. The franchise has, in its over 20-year run, developed a cult-like following among its fans, who often tout the franchise's very pro-family, pro-nuclear sub racing, message.

The first The Fast and the Furious film originally premiered in 2001 and seemed to be typical of the early 2000s high-octane action films that occupied theaters at the time. Fast cars and gelled hair were nothing to take particular note of. However, the film, and its proliferated sequels, quickly established themselves as a different breed of film entirely, embracing the ridiculous and preaching a philosophy worthy of graduate school-level textual analysis. And since it has been over 20 years since the first film was released, it seems like the perfect time to look back at the franchise with fresh eyes and see just how far the more recent installments have come.

The first five The Fast and the Furious films will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on August 1, 2023. And if you want to see a more recent installment in the franchise, Fast X is now available to purchase on Video On Demand. The franchise stars Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, and Michelle Rodriguez among others.