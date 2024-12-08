It’s been more than two decades since the original The Fast and the Furious raced onto screens around the world and kicked-off a franchise now heading into its eleventh installment. But, remember the early days? You know. The good ol’ days when it was all about an undercover cop trying to bust not just a group of illegal street racers, but also bring them down for the horrendously heinous criminal activities of stealing [gasp] DVD players. Well, if you’re trying to go into the way-back machine and transport yourself to a time when DVD players were as hot as VR headsets, you had better get a move on it, as The Fast and the Furious is set to drive off into the horizon from its Netflix streaming spot on December 31.

That very first movie introduced audiences to an LAPD officer, Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), who was sent on an undercover assignment alongside the FBI to bust the street gang responsible for shaking down a semi loaded with hot electronic equipment. After being fired due to some not-so-terrific police work, Brian pours himself into the street racing game to prove himself as a strong detective but instead becomes embroiled in the crew’s beef with a rival gang. Along with Walker, the debut installment also introduced audiences to other franchise mainstays, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster.

Not only was testosterone going all gas, no brakes on the set of the original film, where a family was born and a bromance between leading stars Walker and Diesel has since become a thing of legend, but the movie also went pedal to the metal with audiences. Against a reported production budget of $38 million, the first film sped into a box office haul of well over $207 million. To Universal Pictures, it was clear — Fast & Furious pandemonium had crossed the finish line. From there, things took off with the franchise, with the sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious, zooming onto screens two years later in 2003. And from there — well you know the history well enough with Fast X: Part 2 now in production.

The A-List Faces of the Fast Franchise

Close

Outside of Marvel and DC, you’d be hard-pressed to find another franchise as filled to the gills with A-list actors than that of Fast & Furious. Over the years, the movies have only continued to nab bigger names as the titles roll along, with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren all swinging by to join the family at one point or another.

Be sure to kick it old school with The Fast and the Furious before the iconic movie leaves Netflix on December 31.

The Fast And The Furious Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) enjoys the adrenaline of street car racing and his fans treat him like a rock star. After a blazing encounter with the ruthless Johnny Tran, Dom decides to take Brian (Paul Walker), a newcomer to street racing, under his wing. Dom's sister Mia sees something she likes in Brian, too. Trouble is, neither of them realize he's an undercover cop, and Dominic and his rival Johnny Tran are both the prime suspects in a case involving dirty money and big-rig hijacking. Release Date June 22, 2001 Director Rob Cohen Cast Jordana Brewster , Michelle Rodriguez , Rick Yune , Vin Diesel , Paul Walker Runtime 106 minutes Writers Gary Scott Thompson , David Ayer , Erik Bergquist

