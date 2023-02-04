Fast X is soon approaching and nostalgia is running high among the fans of the franchise. Adding fuel to the fire, the makers of the franchise are releasing a trailer of a past movie every day counting down to the release of the trailer for the newest installment. The latest movie to get a trailer is the 2009 Fast and Furious which saw Dom and Brian teaming up to take down a drug lord. The trailer takes us back to Mexico with Dom and the gang. The action-packed trailer hits the nostalgic factor right by featuring actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot among others. It shines a light on the emotional stakes and banter between Dom and Brian that was the highlight of the feature after the events of the previous films.

Directed by Justin Lin from a script by Chris Morgan, Fast and Furious follows Dom who is forced to come out of hiding when his girlfriend Letty has been killed in a car crash which Dom suspects to be foul play. He heads to LA to track down the culprit and crosses paths with Brian, the FBI agent whose undercover infiltration of the gang led to everyone’s exile. However, the two men temporarily put their differences aside to investigate the killing. The movie featured Rodriguez as Letty, Jordana Brewster as Mia, John Ortiz as Arturo Braga, and Gadot as Gisele Yashar, among others.

The Fast franchise has been wildly popular among its fans, with the upcoming feature marking the tenth installment in the franchise. Fast X will see the return of the Toretto family, as they go up against Cipher (Charlize Theron) and the sadistic Dante (Jason Momoa). The last film, Fast 9, saw the gang using a rocket car to destroy a satellite in outer space, so there's no limit to how far the movies will go to protect the one thing that matters above anything else: family. The movie stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, John Cena, Momoa, Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and Theron.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift' Legacy Trailer Shows the Trick to Drifting

The trailer for Fast X drops on February 10 and the feature will bow in theaters on May 19. You can check out the Fast and Furious legacy trailer below: