With its tenth installment under the title Fast X, the most popular and adored action and car racing franchise, Fast and Furious, has returned. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the franchise is nevertheless a hit at the box office thanks to the numerous eye-catching action and racing scenes, lovely familial sentiments, and capacity to make the impossibly conceivable.

Moreover, the franchise's unmistakable female impact is undeniable, in addition to all the testosterone that contributes to its renown. The women in Fast and Furious' world aren’t portrayed as damsels in distress or as being weak and dim-witted; instead, they are the heroes and protagonists of their own narratives, demonstrating to viewers what the term "badass" really means.

10 Riley Hicks

Agent Riley Hicks, portrayed by Gina Carano, first appeared in Fast & Furious 6 as Luke Hobbs' (Dwayne Johnson) sidekick. They both work for the DSS and together they are tasked with uncovering Owen Shaw's (Luke Evans) criminal operation. However, unbeknownst to Hobbs or Dom's (Vin Diesel) team, she is actually Owen's informant and accomplice.

Even though Riley doesn't get as much screen time and prominence as her other female characters on Fast before it is revealed that she is the mole, she is unquestionably a badass lady. Her fight scenes with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) or any other male character in the movie are amazing and among the best in the franchise.

9 Monica Fuentes

Played by Eva Mendes, Monica Fuentes initially appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious as a former U.S. Customs agent who served undercover as Carter Verone's (Cole Hauser) aide in Argentina. Monica is certainly a highlight of the film even though the second installment is not particularly well-liked by franchise fans.

Anyone who works undercover is automatically assumed to be a bold, intelligent person who has great determination to complete a difficult assignment. Monica is no exception. Being a woman doesn't limit her abilities; on the contrary, it only strengthens them and enables her to accomplish her objectives more quickly than men, making her a qualified contender for the position.

8 Ramsey

Ramsey (played by Nathalie Emmanuel), who debuted in Fast 7, rapidly wins over fans with her charm, seductive British accent, and most significantly, her intelligence. Ramsey is the creator of the hacking tool called “God’s Eye” which can break into any brand of technology using a camera and relay the information obtained back to its user in about four minutes.

Since she is a computer and programming enthusiast, the brilliant supporting character in the male-led movie sees life as a "binary" perspective: a collection of ones and zeros. She is also a stubborn and hardheaded person who is an important member of the crew and frequently offers new and logical viewpoints.

7 Cipher

Debuted in The Fate of the Furious, Cipher (Charlize Theron) became perhaps the most potent antagonist in the Fast & Furious franchise to date. She managed to convince Dom to abandon his family and used her hacking skills to turn every car in New York against her foes, if that’s not badass, then what is?

Infamously robust, tenacious, cunning, and psychotic, Cipher is motivated by greed and the desire to possess anything she can get her hands on. However, her gender doesn't prevent her from succeeding in a male-dominated world. She excels at doing things that most men struggle with while still doing them in a fashionable manner.

6 Hattie Shaw

First introduced in the franchise’s spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) is an MI6 agent and the younger sister of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham's beloved character) and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). Hattie, unlike her family, is a devoted, law-abiding agent.

Hattie has a strong, calm, and collected attitude. She has the mentality to see a project through to completion and doesn't panic in stressful situations. Hattie is also impetuous; she ingested The Snowflake into her body without being sure how it would affect her or her surroundings. She is a patriot who is willing to give up her life for the larger good and who is meeting difficulty head-on.

5 Gisele Yashar

Gisele Yashar (Gal Galdot) is a former intelligence agent and associate of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) who worked with the Agency. She was a liaison for drug lord Arturo Braga when she was initially introduced in the 4th installment, Fast and Furious, but after Dom spared her life, she becomes a crucial member of his crew.

Like her fellow female friends in the Fast narrative, Gisele is a courageous, intelligent, and strong person who never backs down from a challenge. She was first portrayed as a one-dimensional sex figure, but after falling in love with Han (Sung Kang) and joining the crew as a full-fledged member, she gained a lot more depth and appeal.

4 Magdalene Shaw

First introduced in The Fate of the Furious, Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw (masterfully played by Dame Helen Mirren) is the matriarch of the Shaw family, and mother to Deckard, Owen, and Hattie. She is also a formidable and fearless thief, driver, and tactician.

Despite her intimidating image, Magdalene is a woman who prioritizes her family and works to reunite it. Even though being a mother in a world of crime with her misbehaving children is a challenging job, Mad manages to do it with grace and flair without breaking any codes of her own.

3 Letty Ortiz

Played by Michelle Rodriguez, Letty Ortiz has been a devoted crew member of the gang from the beginning and the loyal childhood sweetheart of Dominic Toretto then later, becomes his wife.

Letty's role as a supporting character doesn't stop her from being a badass woman in a world dominated by men. She is a fierce street racer and mechanic who offered to go undercover for the FBI to expose Arturo Braga (John Ortiz). However, the plan goes wrong, causing her to experience momentary amnesia, and was very close to death. Letty is just as courageous and strong as the guys in her life; she constantly rises to the occasion and faces challenges head-on.

2 Mia Toretto

Portrayed by Jordana Brewster, Mia Toretto is the youngest sister to Dom and Jakob Toretto (John Cena) and wife to Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker). Despite having to be kept out of her brother's illicit activities at the start of the franchise, Mia gradually becomes involved as the movies progress since her family is in danger.

The Toretto blood is truly thicker than water since Mia is just as tough as her brothers. She is also a passionate street racer and a very strong combatant. Additionally, like Dom, anyone who pursues or threatens the badass female character's loved ones will soon perish since she won't stop until her family is safe.

1 Elena Neves

Officer Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) was first introduced to the franchise in Fast Five, working alongside Luke Hobbs. Later, she becomes Dom’s partner and the mother of his son. She is chosen as Hobbs’ companion because she is the only one who isn’t open to being bought off by the local underworld, exemplifying her morality and strength.

Elena joins the force herself after her husband, a police officer, was assassinated by the cartel. Being a female police officer in Rio is challenging, but being one who cannot be bought makes her even more of a fierce and bold lady who never compromises her morals for position or gain, but rather for justice.

