If you watch a movie in the Fast & Furious series, you're likely to find a decent number of reoccurring elements. Things began with a focus on street racing, and though it pivoted to being more about heists and espionage as it went along, cars have remained a focus throughout. There isn't as much racing in later films, but there are plenty of action sequences that heavily use all sorts of vehicles in their place.

On top of the wheel-heavy action, you’re also going to see a good deal of hammy melodrama, and similarly iconic, at this stage, is how much the series talks about family. And given these movies are not subtle (they really don’t have to be), the whole family theme gets pointed out pretty explicitly through dialogue, often – though not always – by Dom Torreto (Vin Diesel). Across 10 movies and one spin-off, the word has been said almost 100 times, but which film in the series contains the most “family”?

11 '2 Fast 2 Furious' (2003)

"Family" count: 0

Image via Universal Pictures

While 2 Fast 2 Furious lacks Vin Diesel and, perhaps not coincidentally, any utterances of the word “family,” it does have “bro” and “bruh” show up constantly in dialogue, so it should be recognized for that. The main characters here call each other that all the time, and though not literal brothers, the word does have that connection to family, so it’s better than nothing.

Elsewhere, 2 Fast 2 Furious is also well-known for being intensely homoerotic, and kind of campy in a way that feels reminiscent, at times, of some of the later films. Diesel-heads and those who prefer the melodrama found in the more “family” focused movies might well find this all a bit disappointing, but anyone wanting a very 2000s and endearingly corny action movie, 2 Fast 2 Furious might well satisfy.

10 'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)

"Family" count: 2

Image via Universal Studios

The Fast and the Furious started the series off in a fairly modest way, leading to there being a frequent joke lamenting how the first film simply revolved around stealing DVD players (which does get explicitly referenced as quaint in a later film). Also, there’s a bit more than just stealing DVD players here, because The Fast and the Furious is also kind of a do-over of Point Break, but with more of a focus on cars.

Similarly modest here, at least compared to some later films, is the fact that “family” is only heard a couple of times within The Fast and the Furious. Key members of the eventual surrogate family that is Dom’s crew are introduced here, of course, but it would be a few more years/movies before they felt like a proper unit… plus, a few more characters needed to enter the picture first.

9 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' (2006)

"Family" count: 2

Image Via Universal

Like 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift felt pretty far removed from the original movie in the series, showing even further that the whole saga, in its early days, was pretty all over the place. As the title implies, Tokyo Drift largely takes place in said Japanese city, and works as something that’s both about car racing and the yakuza.

It features some rather old-looking teenagers and sees Vin Diesel show up briefly near the film’s conclusion, with certain events surrounding Han, who’s introduced here, being important/referenced in later films. Going by release date, it makes sense that there isn't as much talk about “family” here, but going by chronological order, this film stands out for mentioning “family” less than the sixth and seventh movies, which Tokyo Drift takes place between.

8 'Fast & Furious' (2009)

"Family" count: 2

Image via Universal Pictures

Right before the “family” dialogue starts to really take off, there’s another film in the series that only features the word being spoken twice: Fast & Furious. To its credit, within the franchise, this is where there is some sense of escalation in terms of action and bombast. Car racing is still significant, but the action sequences are a little crazier, and it at least feels like there’s more of them here.

Also, the main characters of the first movie are brought back together, and though a member of the family (temporarily) dies, this is where Dom and Brian (Paul Walker) put aside their differences and become full-on team members. Fittingly, the film ends on a bold note with the team going all-out with a risky plan to rescue Dom before he’s bussed off to prison, and if that doesn’t scream family unity, what does?

7 'Fast Five' (2011)

"Family" count: 5