While the men brawl, fire up the barbeque, and save the day, the women don’t sit back...not anymore, at least. There is serious star power to the women in the Fast & Furious franchise, dating back to the early movies, to when they turned into fierce fighters, and most recently, when esteemed veteran actresses got added in. More than twenty years after the first movie went roaring down the LA streets, the movies made the jump from robbing cargo trucks to espionage adventures. The women have gotten reinvented too, turning Gal Gadot and Michelle Rodriguez into warriors. It wouldn’t be a true Fast & Furious movie without Dom (Vin Diesel) stating the importance of “family,” or having women take down opponents on the streets and in hand-to-hand combat.

The Supporting Actresses in the Speedy Saga

In the early movies of The Fast Saga, women were relied on to bring the sex appeal, because let’s face it, Dom in his tank tops can only do so much. For the street races, booty shorts were everywhere, and still are. It’s an integral element to the franchise, with Furious 7 not forgetting it when traveling to Abu Dhabi, showing off nearly nude women dancing, covered in gold paint. The needle drops, editing, and provocative ladies make the scenes look like they belong to a Daddy Yankee or Pitbull music video, so it shouldn’t be surprising that both those artists have songs included. It’s taken this long, but finally Yankee’s “Gasolina” hits off in the Fast X. Eva Mendes and Elsa Pataky are two actresses who are stuck as love interests with little leeway.

In 2 Fast 2 Furious, U.S. customs agent Monica Fuentes (Mendes) grows close to Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) while undercover as the lover of a drug lord. In Fast Five, Elena Neves (Pataky) falls for Dom, and is also the first one who realizes Dom and his crew were framed for killing DEA agents. It’s a shame then that Elena’s last appearance is her execution, a death the movies probably won’t be able to backtrack. The male gaze hit a ridiculous and hilarious peak with the DNA technique in Fast Five. Gisele (Gal Gadot) lets a drug kingpin put a hand on her, to get a clean print from it. If he kept his sleazy hands to himself, his precious bank vault wouldn’t have gotten the access the Toretto crew needed. Hearing “Desabafo / Deixa Eu Dizer” by Cláudya and Marcelo D2 as Gadot struts with complete confidence is one of the best moments without involving cars. She might be famous now for playing Wonder Woman, but Gal Gadot will always be Gisele to Fast & Furious fans.

The Women of 'Fast & Furious' Can Be Dangerous

Gisele has a less active role early on in the Fast & Furious movies before it gets re-calibrated. Her return in the fifth entry is where she becomes an action star. What a badass way to go out when Gisele dies by saving Han’s (Sung Kang) life. While Elena’s death might stick firmly, Gisele’s fate might be a little easier to retcon, and Gal Gadot’s current superstardom makes this idea seem like a no-brainer. The spinoff Hobbs & Shaw doesn’t forget badass women, either. Head of the Hobbs family, Sefina "Mama" (Lori Pelenise Tuisano), can turn her slipper into as much of a weapon as a gun. Vanessa Kirby gets to keep up action-movie practice for Mission: Impossible appearances. Along these actresses, one who can’t be lost in the mix is Jordana Brewster.

Mia (Brewster) is a Toretto, an actual blood relative. Dom talks a big game about “family,” but she’s the sister that is usually kept on the sidelines. She knows how to handle a car, and has been behind the wheel a few times (although not nearly enough). What doesn’t help is how Mia gets taken out of the ongoing storyline due to her relationship with Brian. Fast & Furious wants to respect Paul Walker’s memory by letting his character drive off into the sunset, with a family and their assured safety. This keeps Mia absent, but F9 finally lets Mia return in a big way. In Tokyo, there’s a fight sequence where Mia and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and newcomer Elle (Anna Sawai) team up against a swarm of armed henchmen,with Mia kicking them, punching them, and using a cast iron pan to knock them around. F9 isn’t messing around when it comes to making the women active members. Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) is a better hacker than a driver, sideswiping parked cars and crashing into oncoming traffic before getting the hang of it. These are the female heroes of Fast & Furious, but what about a villain? So many men take this role, and it was bound to get a tune-up.

Cipher (Charlize Theron) is the rare Big Bad who has reappeared in the series, and bringing in an acclaimed actress such as herself means she ain’t phoning it in. Theron’s performance is quite eerie, and, if you pay attention, the cyberterrorist's eyes never seem to blink. She’s hyper-focused on her agenda, whether it’s causing Elena’s death, or taunting Dom. There’s hardly any humanity to her, and to further this, F9 places Cipher into a glass box as if she were Hannibal Lecter. She’s the prisoner to Dom's estranged sibling, Jakob (John Cena), and while he has the muscles, she has mind games. “Qasar Khan, Genghis Khan’ little brother. Nobody’s heard of him, either,” she tosses Jakob's way. Fast X will have a full-on confrontation between Cipher and Letty, which wouldn’t have been possible nearly fifteen years ago when Letty’s role pumped the brakes. Her death was smartly retconned, because Ramsey calls her, “Mrs. Alpha,” and she isn't far off.

Michelle Rodriguez Will Ride or Die...Then Be Resurrected

Letty Ortiz is alive and well, surviving the car crash that was thought to have killed her. She ends up with amnesia and despite this sounding as corny as one of Roman’s (Tyrese Gibson) one-liners, it actually gives something of an emotional arc for Michelle Rodriguez. “Here We Go” by Quasar (Hybrid Remix) plays as Dom and Letty race through London streets, the proper way to reunite them. What is staggering to think about, other than how she was revived, is that it’s not until the sixth movie Letty and Brian talk on screen. Past movies have added they communicated, it just was never seen on screen. It’s an example of how women were treated in the early part of this franchise. Letty gets a bigger role in the car set pieces, “Careful’s when you get hurt!” she calls out at one point, this comeback bringing her stealth fighting skills. She makes for a fierce fighter and Rodriguez sells it.

When the men brawl, it’s usually over petty crap. Think Vince (Matt Schulze) and Brian frequently getting into each other’s faces. Then there’s Dom and Hobbs engaged in a smackdown, and while they would turn into allies, there would be off-screen drama between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. When women fight, they mean business. Dom is like Superman when faced with stepping out of a crashed car or jumping out onto the asphalt. Rodriguez makes for a more believable fighter when she leaves the scene hurting. Her fight with Gina Carano is gritty. Her penthouse rumble with Ronda Rousey is one of the best, with the camera work matching the energy as it follows the two flipping over furniture.

Fast & Furious Leading Ladies Aren’t as Messy as the Men

Besides the car stunts, the franchise still knows how to have fun by welcoming veteran actresses. Who knew Dame Helen Mirren and Rita Moreno would enter the series when the first movie was released in 2001? Mirren’s Queenie is glamorous, a terrific thief, and a precise getaway driver. Mother to the Shaw brothers, she sure is a queen and ushers in classiness. The actress’ insistence on getting involved in a Fast & Furious movie paid off well. To then get Rita Moreno, the third EGOT winner herself, to join in will be a sight to behold in Fast X.

The longer the movies have gone on, there still is the music video-esque male gaze of booty shorts and bikini bottoms. The globe-trotting geography is consistent with tropical locations, sunny downtown Los Angeles, and the women who are there. But Fast & Furious seems to have realized that a diverse cast is what has turned it into a blockbuster franchise. It isn’t for men any longer. Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and saga newcomer Brie Larson are top talents in this once-simple speed racing franchise. The movies revamped themselves and revamped the leading ladies along with it. Raise a cerveza to the Fast & Furious women!