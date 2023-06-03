Over the past 22 years, the Fast & Furious franchise has gone from a mid-budget string of action movies about undercover cops taking down street racers stealing DVD players to explosive $300 million action epics packed with explosions, family melodrama, and star-studded casts featuring all different kinds of actors and actresses.
Now with 11 films in total, including a spin-off film, as well as two different short films, theme park attractions, and an animated spin-off series, the franchise has become one of the most valuable IPs in Hollywood, and in particular for Universal. Let's take a look back at the entirety of the franchise, including the stars of the films, the filmmakers, the villains, and which major characters were introduced in each film.
*Spoilers for the entire Fast & Furious franchise*
Main Films:
The Fast and the Furious
Director: Rob Cohen | Release Date: June 11, 2001 | Run Time: 1 hr 46 min | Budget: $38 million | Box Office: $207,517,509
Cast: Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriquez, Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune, Chad Lindberg, Johnny Strong, Ted Levine, Thom Barry, Matt Schulze, Johnny Strong
First Appearances: Dom Toretto (Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Walker), Letty Ortiz (Rodriquez), Mia Toretto (Brewster), Johnny Tran (Yune), Vince (Schulze), Jesse (Lindberg), Leon (Strong), Bilkins (Thom Barry)
Main Villain: Johnny Tran
Major Deaths: Jesse, Johnny Tran
The first film in the series, titled The Fast and the Furious, introduces us to Brian O'Conner, an LAPD officer who goes undercover to investigate a ring of carjackers. Early into his investigation, Brian meets Mia and is instantly smitten by her, only to realize that her brother is Dominic "Dom" Toretto, a legendary street racer.
While initially aiming to take Dominic down, Brian soon teams up with him to take down the gang leader Johnny Tran; in the process, Tran ends up killing Jesse, one of the members of Dom's crew. In the end, Tran is killed, and Brian ultimately decides to let Dom free instead of arresting him.
2 Fast 2 Furious
Director: John Singleton | Release Date: June 6, 2003 | Run Time: 1 hr 47 min | Budget: $76 million | Box Office: $236,350,661
Cast: Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Eva Mendes, Cole Hauser, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, James Remar, Thom Barry
First Appearances: Roman Pearce (Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris), Monica Fuentes (Mendes), Carter Verone (Hauser), Agent Markham (Remar)
Main Villain: Carter Verone
Major Deaths: None
2 Fast 2 Furious is most notable for being the only mainline film in the Fast saga not to feature Vin Diesel as Dom, with the only returning players from the first film being Paul Walker and Thom Barry. The film is also notable for marking the first appearances of the fan-favorite characters Roman Pearce and Tej Gibson, who have since become mainstays of the franchise.
The film opens with Brian O'Connor having left his LAPD days behind, seeking refuge in Miami, Florida, where he's now working alongside his friend Tej. Brian is soon called upon by his old boss Agent Bilkins to take down an Argentinian drug lord known as Carter Verone, which leads Brian back to his old California stomping grounds.
Brian soon joins forces with his childhood friend Roman Pearce, who has recently been released from prison, as well as US Customs agent Monica Fuentes, to take down Verone. The film ends with the crew getting Verone arrested and Brian and Roman's criminal records being cleared, leading them to open a garage in Miami.
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Director: Justin Lin | Release Date: June 16, 2006 | Run Time: 1 hr 44 min | Budget: $85 million | Box Office: $158,964,610
Cast: Lucas Black, Shad Moss, Sung Kang, Brian Tee, Nathalie Kelley, Sonny Chiba, Leonardo Nam, Jason Tobin, Vin Diesel (Cameo)
First Appearances: Sean Boswell (Black), Twinkie (Moss), Han Lue (Kang), Takashi (Tee), Earl (Tobin)
Main Villain: Takashi
Major Deaths: Han Lue
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift takes the franchise in a completely different direction, ditching Brian O'Conner's storyline, and it also marks the first film in the series to be directed by Justin Lin, who had since become a staple of the franchise. The film follows high schooler Sean Bowell, who, after getting arrested for street racing, is given an offer to either serve time in jail or live in Japan with his father in the US Navy.
Sean ultimately takes the easy road here. In Tokyo, Sean befriends fellow military brat Twinkie, who shows him the world of drift racing, where he forms a strong rivalry with Takashi, a feared racer with ties to the Yakuza. Sean soon seeks help from Han, a fellow racer, who takes Sean under his wing. During a race, Han is killed in a car crash, leading Sean to be wrecked with guilt.
After being warned that he is on the verge of being sent home, Sean challenges Takashi to a street race, which the former ends up winning. The film ends with Dominic Toretto making a surprise cameo, claiming Han was part of the "family."
Fast & Furious
Director: Justin Lin | Release Date: April 3, 2009 | Run Time: 1 hr 47 min | Budget: $85 million | Box Office: $360,366,870
Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriquez, Jordana Brewster, John Ortiz, Gal Gadot, Laz Alonso, Sung Kang, Shea Whigham, Don Omar, Tego Calderón
First Appearances: Gisele Yashar (Gadot), Arturo Braga (Ortiz), Fenix Calderon (Alonso), Michael Stasiak (Whigham), Rico Santos (Omar), Tego Leo (Calderón)
Main Villain: Arturo Braga
Major Deaths: Letty Ortiz (supposedly), Fenix Calderon
Set after the events of the first two films but before the events of Tokyo Drift (hence the inclusion of Han), the fourth film in the series, simply titled Fast & Furious, served as a reinvention of the franchise. The film opens with Dom and his crew completing a heist in the Dominican Republic, with Dom heading to Panama City while Letty stays behind to prevent the crew from being caught by the authorities.
Months later, Letty is seemingly killed in a car crash, and a heartbroken Dom believes that there has to be more to the death of his beloved girlfriend. Dom ends up reuniting with Brian O'Conner, who is knowing working with the FBI, and the two form a crew to take down the mysterious drug lord known as Arturo Braga. Along the way, they run into Ramon Campos, who is apparently Braga's second in command, as well as Braga's liaison Gisele Yashar and Braga's henchman, Fenix.
Dom soon realizes that Campos is, in fact, Braga and that Fenix was responsible for Letty's death. In the end, Braga is arrested, and Gisele joins forces with Dom and Brian. Dom ultimately turns himself in to the authorities and receives a sentence of 25 years to life. The film concludes with Brian leaving the FBI and ultimately breaking Dom out of custody.
Fast Five
Director: Justin Lin | Release Date: April 29, 2011 | Run Time: 2 hrs 10 min | Budget: $125 million | Box Office: $626,137,675
Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Matt Schulze, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, Joaquim de Almeida, Elsa Pataky, Don Omar, Tego Calderón, Eva Mendes (cameo)
First Appearances: Luke Hobbs (Johnson), Elena Nevers (Pataky), Hernan Reyes (Almeida)
Main Villain: Hernan Reyes
Major Deaths: Vince, Hernan Reyes
Fast Five is a key installment in the franchise for several reasons; not only was it the most critically and financially successful Fast film at the time, but it also served as an introduction to Luke Hobbs, as well as officially making Roman and Tej part of Dom's "family." The film picks up immediately after the events of the fourth film, as Dom, Mia, and Brian escape to Rio de Janeiro and end up being double-crossed on a heist by a drug ring led by Hernan Reyes.
The three are framed for the murders of several DEA agents, and the US government sends DSS Agent Luke Hobbs and local police officer Elena Neves to track them down. After getting their hands on secret information about Reyes' criminal empire and learning that Mia is pregnant with Brian's child, the family plots to steal Reyes' fortune in order to begin a new and better life. Hobbs and Elena end up joining forces with Dom and his team, and the crew is successful in breaking the vault out of a police station.
Seeking vengeance for the death of his team, Hobbs kills Reyes. At the end of the film, Hobbs gives Dom and his team a choice, they can either turn themselves in, or he'll set them free if they don't take the money from the vault. Dom and Brian end up stealing the money anyway, much to Hobbs' chagrin. The final scene of the film has Hobbs crossing paths with Monica Fuentes, where he discovers that Letty is alive and has been spotted hijacking a military convoy in Berlin.
Fast & Furious 6
Director: Justin Lin | Release Date: May 24, 2013 | Run Time: 2 hrs 10 min | Budget: $160 million | Box Office: $788,679,850
Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriquez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Luke Evans, Gina Carano, John Ortiz, Elsa Pataky, Shea Whigham, Jason Statham (cameo)
First Appearances: Owen Shaw (Evans), Riley Hicks (Carano), Deckard Shaw (Statham)
Main Villain: Owen Shaw
Major Deaths: Gisele Yashar (supposedly), Riley Hicks
Set after the events of Fast Five (but still before the events of Tokyo Drift), Fast & Furious 6 takes the action overseas to Europe. The first act of the film reveals that Dom and Elena are now in a relationship and that Mia and Brian are now raising their son Jack. Meanwhile, Hobbs has now partnered up with fellow DSS agent Riley Hicks and is investigating the destruction of a Russian military convoy by former special ops solider Owen Shaw and his crew (including Letty).
Hobbs persuades Dom and his team to travel to London to take down Shaw in exchange for their amnesty, which will allow them to return to their homes in the US. Upon their reunion, Letty seems to have completely forgotten about Dom and shoots him while fleeing from a heist alongside Owen. Brian seeks answers from Arturo Braga, who reveals to him that Owen helped him build his criminal empire and that he took Letty in, revealed to be suffering from amnesia after she survived the car crash that Dom had believed to have killed her.
Dom tries to rekindle his relationship with Letty by challenging her to a street race and returning her cross necklace, but she decides to remain loyal to Owen, but later changes her mind and stays with Dom after he saves her life. Riley reveals to Hobbs that she's an accomplice to Owen and attempts to flee alongside him on an airplane. As Dom's team struggles to catch up to the plane, Gisele ultimately sacrifices herself in order to save Han. The film ends with Dom and Letty having rekindled their romance, with Hobbs and Elena granting the "family" their freedom. A mid-credits scene replays Han's death in Tokyo Drift and reveals that Owen Shaw's brother, Deckard Shaw was responsible for the murder.
Furious 7
Director: James Wan | Release Date: April 3, 2015 | Run Time: 2 hrs 17 min | Budget: $190 million | Box Office: $1,515,341,399
Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Djimon Hounsou, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Tony Jaa, Ronda Rousey, Lucas Black, Luke Evans (cameo)
First Appearances: Ramsey (Emmanuel), Mr. Nobody (Russell), Mose Jakande (Hounsou), Kiet (Jaa), Kara (Rousey)
Main Villains: Deckard Shaw (Statham), Mose Jakande
Major Deaths: Mose Jakande, Kiet
Furious 7 faced tragedy off-camera, when Paul Walker was killed while filming was on hiatus. The filmmakers ultimately decided to rewrite Brian's storyline and planned to retire his character rather than kill him off or recast him. The sequel went on to be the highest-grossing film of the franchise and is the highest-rated among critics.
Set after the events of Fast & Furious 6 and Tokyo Drift, the film finds Owen Shaw's older brother, Deckard Shaw, seeking revenge on Dom and his family, revealing that he murdered Han in Tokyo. Deckard then breaks into Hobbs' office and severely injures him, who is then sent to the hospital. Dom travels to Tokyo, where he meets Sean Boswell, who gives him the objects found by Han's body upon his death.
Dom's mourning is put on pause when his family is recruited by covert agent Mr. Nobody, who tells them he'll assist them in taking down Deckard if they help him rescue Ramsey, a brilliant hacker who has created a surveillance system known as God's Eye, from Nigerian terrorist Mose Jakande. After rescuing Ramsey and traveling to Dubai to steal the flash drive containing God's Eye, Dom and his family are ambushed by Deckard and Jakande who have now joined forces. The film's third act is an epic action scene set in the streets of Los Angeles, with Hobbs leaving the hospital to join in on the fight.
Hobbs ends up killing Jakande while Dom and Deckard face off. While fighting, Dom and Deckard are knocked unconscious, and Letty assists in retrieving Dom's body, where she reveals that she has regained her memories. Hobbs and the CIA arrest Deckard and put him behind bars. The film ends with Brian retiring from his days of crime-fighting, who catches up with Dom on the road while driving. A montage is shown of the past films, and Dom and Brian bid farewell before driving off in separate directions.
The Fate of the Furious
Director: F. Gary Gray | Release Date: April 14, 2017 | Run Time: 2 hrs 16 min | Budget: $250 million | Box Office: $1,236,005,118
Cast: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, Kristofer Hivju, Luke Evans (cameo), Helen Mirren (cameo), Don Omar (cameo), Tego Calderón (cameo)
First Appearances: Cipher (Theron), Little Nobody (Eastwood), Connor Rhodes (Hivju), Magdalene Shaw (Mirren), Little B
Main Villain: Cipher
Major Deaths: Elena Neves, Connor Rhodes.
In the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, Dom is blackmailed by the criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist Cipher, while on his honeymoon, by showing him that she has kidnapped Elena Neves, who has given birth to Dom's son. Hobbs recruits Dom and his "family" on a high-stakes off-the-books mission to retrieve an EMP device in Berlin. After retrieving the device, Dom betrays Hobbs, leading to the latter's arrest. Hobbs is locked away in the same prison as Deckard and reluctantly works with him to escape. The two are then recruited for a new mission by Mr. Nobody and his new protégé Little Nobody, to retrieve Dom and take down Cipher.
Dom seeks help from the Shaws' mother Magdalene that will grant her sons' freedom if they rescue his son from Cipher. After Dom saves Letty, Cipher executes Elena in front of him. After a faceoff involving a nuclear submarine, Owen and Deckard successfully save Dom's son, and Dom kills Cipher's right-hand man Connor Rhodes and reunites with his family. Cipher is revealed to still be at large. The film ends with Deckard making amends with both Dom and Hobbs and are accepted into the "family." Dom names his son "Brian."
F9: The Fast Saga
Director: Justin Lin | Release Date: June 25, 2021 | Run Time: 2 hrs 23 min | Budget: $200 million | Box Office: $726,229,501
Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Anna Sawai, Shea Whigham, Lucas Black, Shad Moss, Jason Tobin, J.D. Pardo, Jim Parrack, Martyn Ford, Don Omar, Cardi B (cameo), Jason Statham (Cameo), Bad Bunny (cameo)
First Appearances: Jakob Toretto (Cena), Buddy (Rooker), Otto (Rasmussen), Elle (Sawai), Leysa (Cardi B), Jack Toretto (Pardo)
Main Villains: Cipher, Jakob Toretto
Major Deaths: Jack Toretto
Fate Unknown: Mr. Nobody
F9: The Fast Saga proves that not all blood is family, at least not to Dom, Mia, and their estranged younger brother Jakob Toretto. Set two years after the end of the previous film, the ninth installment finds Dom and Letty living in peace while raising their son Little B. Their peaceful life is upended by the news that shortly after being arrested, Cipher has escaped from Mr. Nobody's custody, while initially reluctant to step back into action; Dom agrees to help after learning that Jakob is involved with Cipher's latest plot which involves stealing a valuable piece of technology known as Project Aries.
Dom and his family are thrown for a loop when they realize that Han was involved with the creation of Project Aries and that he is, in fact, still alive. Tej and Roman are sent into space to destroy a satellite in order to stop Cipher and Jakob from uploading Aries. In the end, Cipher once again escapes while Dom and Mia make amends with Jakob. The film ends with a mid-credits scene involving Deckard coming face-to-face with Han.
Fast X
Director: Louis Leterrier | Release Date: May 19, 2023 | Run Time: 2 hrs 21 min | Budget: $340 million | Box Office (as of May 31, 2023): $520,200,727
Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Leo Abelo Perry, Gal Gadot (cameo), Dwayne Johnson (cameo), Pete Davidson (cameo)
First Appearances: Dante Reyes (Momoa), Tess (Larson), Aimes (Ritchson), Abuelita Toretto (Moreno), Isabel Neves (Melchior)
Main Villains: Dante Reyes, Aimes
Major Deaths: Jakob Toretto
Fate Unknown: Dom Toretto, Little B, Roman Pearce, Tej Parker, Ramsey, Han Lue
Fast X marks part one of the finale of the mainline Fast & Furious films. In the film, Tej, Roman, and Ramsey are tasked to go on a mission to steal a computer chip in Rome, Italy, while Dom and Letty stay behind with Little B. Late one night, Dom finds Cipher at his doorstep who warns him of Dante Reyes, who is seeking vengeance on Dom's father for the death of his father, Hernan Reyes. Little Nobody comes the next morning to take Cipher into custody, and Dom discovers that Tej, Roman, and Ramsey have been set up.
Dom and Letty travel to Rome to rescue the team, and Dom ends up pushing a bomb in the Tibet River in an attempt to rescue the Vatican from Dante. Aimes, the new leader of the Agency, believes that Dom and his family are responsible for the bombing and arrests Letty while the rest of the team goes on the run. Dom travels to Portugal and calls on Jakob to bring Mia and Little B to safety. Dom then meets up with Tess, the daughter of Mr. Nobody, who sends him to Rio de Janeiro, where he comes face to face with Dante, who challenges him to a race alongside Isabela Neves (the younger sister of Elena).
Dante plants a bomb in Isabela's car, and Dom rescues her, leading to Dante winning the race. Tej, Roman, and Ramsey seek help from Deckard Shaw and warn him that his mother, Queenie, is in danger, as she helped Dom escape Rome. While in Rio, Aimes comes to arrest Dom but is forced to work with him after being ambushed by Dante. Dom's family attempts to make their way to a safe house in Portugal, and Jakob ultimately sacrifices himself to protect Little B. Aimes reveals to
Dom that he is a double agent and is an accomplice to Dante, and shoots a plane down that has his "family" on board. Dante and Aimes trap Dom and Little B in a dam rigged with explosives, leaving their fate unknown. Cipher and Letty end up having to work together to break out of a prison in Antarctica and are soon greeted by a very much alive Gisele in a submarine. A post-credits scene features Hobbs receiving a call from Dante, who warns the agent that he is coming for him next.
Spin-Off:
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Director: David Leitch | Release Date: August 2, 2019 | Run Time: 2 hrs 17 min | Budget: $200 million | Box Office: $760,775,991
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Cliff Curtis, Helen Mirren, Eiza González, Roman Reigns, Eddie Marsan, Eliana Su'a, John Tui, Josh Mauga, Lori Pelenise Tuisano, Rob Delaney, Ryan Reynolds (cameo), Kevin Hart (cameo)
First Appearances: Hattie Shaw (Kirby), Brixton Lore (Elba), Margarita (González), Jonah Hobbs (Curtis), Mateo Hobbs (Reigns)
Main Villain: Brixton
Major Deaths: Brixton
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw marks the first spin-off in the Fast & Furious franchise, and plays up the film's comedy, especially with the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The film opens with MI6 agent Hattie Shaw, the sister of Deckard and Owen Shaw, being framed for the theft of the programmable supervirus "Snowflake" by the high-tech terrorist Brixton, who is working for the criminal organization known as Eteon.
Hattie goes on the run, and Hobbs and Deckard are assigned to work together to track her down. The trio ends up going on a globe-trotting adventure to stop Brixton from releasing "Snowflake," which ultimately takes them to Hobb's childhood home in Samoa. Hobbs and Shaw team up with Hobbs' family and nearly defeat Brixton before he's executed by the unseen direction of Eteon. The film ends with a post-credits that has Hobbs receiving a call from CIA agent Locke that more of the high-tech virus has been found.
Short Films:
The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious
Director: Philip G. Atwell | Release Date: June 3, 2003 | Run Time: 6 min
Cast: Paul Walker
Released before select screenings of 2 Fast 2 Furious, this short film features almost no dialogue. The short picks up immediately after the events of the first film and has Brian O'Conner leaving Los Angeles behind, with the FBI launching a national manhunt. While traveling across the country, Brian ends up entering and winning street races to make money. After his car is taken away from him Brian hitches a ride with a young woman and takes him to a car lot where he buys a green Nissan Skyline GT-R R34. He modifies the car and then drives to Miami and the short ends.
Los Bandoleros
Director: Vin Diesel | Release Date: July 28, 2009 | Run Time: 20 minutes
Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriquez, Sung Kang, Tego Calderón, Don Omar, Juan Fernandez, Mirtha Michelle, F. Valentino Morales, Adria Carrasco
Serving as a prequel to Fast & Furious, Los Bandoleros is set after the events of The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious, the film finds Dom in the Dominican Republic, recruiting Han and Rico Santos to assist him and breaking Tego Leo out of prison. Dom and his crew end up striking a deal with a local politician known as Elvis, who wants to exploit the fallout of the team stealing a fuel tanker for political gain, while Dom wants to give away the fuel to Rico's aunt and the locals. The short film ends with Dom crossing paths with Letty, the two reconnect and rekindle their relationship.
Television Series:
Fast and Furious Spy Racers
Showrunners: Tim Hedrick, Bret Haaland | Release: December 26, 2019 - December 17, 2021 | Seasons: 6 | Episode Count: 52
Cast: Tyler Posey, Charlet Chung, Jorge Diaz, Camille Ramsey, Luke Youngblood, Renée Elise Golsberry, Manish Dayal, Avrielle Corti, India de Beaufort, Jimmy Tatro, Vin Diesel, Danny Trejo, Big Show
First Appearances: Tony Toretto (Posey), Echo Pearl (Chung), Cisco (Diaz), Layla (Ramsey), Frostee (Youngblood), Ms. Nowhere (Goldsberry), Shashi (Dayal), Rafaela (Corti), DANN (de Beaufort), Tuco (Trejo), Palindrome (Big Show)
Fast and Furious Spy Racers was an animated spin-off series from DreamWorks Animation and Netflix. The series chronicled the adventures of Tony Toretto, the younger cousin of Dom, as he is recruited by a government agency to take down a racing league run by the criminal organization known as SH1FT3R.