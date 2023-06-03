Director: Louis Leterrier | Release Date: May 19, 2023 | Run Time: 2 hrs 21 min | Budget: $340 million | Box Office (as of May 31, 2023): $520,200,727

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Leo Abelo Perry, Gal Gadot (cameo), Dwayne Johnson (cameo), Pete Davidson (cameo)

First Appearances: Dante Reyes (Momoa), Tess (Larson), Aimes (Ritchson), Abuelita Toretto (Moreno), Isabel Neves (Melchior)

Main Villains: Dante Reyes, Aimes

Major Deaths: Jakob Toretto

Fate Unknown: Dom Toretto, Little B, Roman Pearce, Tej Parker, Ramsey, Han Lue

Fast X marks part one of the finale of the mainline Fast & Furious films. In the film, Tej, Roman, and Ramsey are tasked to go on a mission to steal a computer chip in Rome, Italy, while Dom and Letty stay behind with Little B. Late one night, Dom finds Cipher at his doorstep who warns him of Dante Reyes, who is seeking vengeance on Dom's father for the death of his father, Hernan Reyes. Little Nobody comes the next morning to take Cipher into custody, and Dom discovers that Tej, Roman, and Ramsey have been set up.

Dom and Letty travel to Rome to rescue the team, and Dom ends up pushing a bomb in the Tibet River in an attempt to rescue the Vatican from Dante. Aimes, the new leader of the Agency, believes that Dom and his family are responsible for the bombing and arrests Letty while the rest of the team goes on the run. Dom travels to Portugal and calls on Jakob to bring Mia and Little B to safety. Dom then meets up with Tess, the daughter of Mr. Nobody, who sends him to Rio de Janeiro, where he comes face to face with Dante, who challenges him to a race alongside Isabela Neves (the younger sister of Elena).

Dante plants a bomb in Isabela's car, and Dom rescues her, leading to Dante winning the race. Tej, Roman, and Ramsey seek help from Deckard Shaw and warn him that his mother, Queenie, is in danger, as she helped Dom escape Rome. While in Rio, Aimes comes to arrest Dom but is forced to work with him after being ambushed by Dante. Dom's family attempts to make their way to a safe house in Portugal, and Jakob ultimately sacrifices himself to protect Little B. Aimes reveals to

Dom that he is a double agent and is an accomplice to Dante, and shoots a plane down that has his "family" on board. Dante and Aimes trap Dom and Little B in a dam rigged with explosives, leaving their fate unknown. Cipher and Letty end up having to work together to break out of a prison in Antarctica and are soon greeted by a very much alive Gisele in a submarine. A post-credits scene features Hobbs receiving a call from Dante, who warns the agent that he is coming for him next.