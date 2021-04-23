F9 is still a few months away, but to warm our motors and get the race going Universal Pictures announced Fast Fridays, a series of free screenings of all the movies in the Fast and Furious franchise. Starting next week, a new movie will be available at participating theaters, giving fans of Fast and Furious the opportunity to rewatch every chapter of the franchise before F9’s release.

The eight-week event will screen the entire Fast and Furious franchise in order of release, beginning with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious on April 30 and culminating with 2017’s The Fate of the Furious on June 18. Every week, a new movie will be available in more than 500 theaters across the country. Universal will also expand the event internationally, to a total of more than than 900 theaters.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED:‌ 'F9' Director Justin Lin on Going to Space, Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Characters, and the Franchise Endgame

The tickets will be available under reservation from the participating theaters one week before each screening. That means every Friday, starting today, fans of the franchise can get their free tickets to the Fast and Furious movie that will be showing the week after.

Participating theaters include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas, and Premiere Cinemas. You can get all the details for screenings at the official website for the event.

F9 will bring the family back to fight Jakob (John Cena), the long-lost brother of Dom (Vin Diesel), who has allied with the international criminal Cypher (Charlize Theron). F9 also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, while director Justin Lin is back for the latest installment. Lin will also helm the two sequels to F9, which will supposedly bring the Fast and Furious saga to an end.

F9 drives into theaters on June 25. Check the full schedule for the Fast Fridays right below, so you don’t miss the chance to watch your favorite Fast and Furious movie in theaters.

Friday, April 30 – The Fast and the Furious

Friday, May 7 – 2 Fast 2 Furious

Friday, May 14 – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Friday, May 21 – Fast & Furious

Friday, May 28 – Fast Five

Friday, June 4 – Fast & Furious 6

Friday, June 11 – Furious 7

Friday, June 18 – The Fate of the Furious

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ How 'F9' Found Justice for Han and Put Its Female Characters in the Front Seat

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Mortal Kombat’ Rips Out the Heart of What a ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Should Be | Review Simon McQuoid’s new adaptation is a mostly joyless slog that can’t even deliver exhilarating fights.

Read Next