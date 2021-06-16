It's time to get the family back together. In celebration of the upcoming theatrical release of Fast 9, Alamo Drafthouse has announced that they'll be hosting Fast and Furious Forever, a 24-hour-long virtual marathon event of the entire Fast saga beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 19. Thanks to the team efforts of Drafthouse's video streaming platform Alamo On Demand and Scener, fans will be able to stream the entire Fast franchise as well as participate in pre-show and post-show entertainment that includes trivia, games, prizes, and possibly some surprises along the way.

The Fast and Furious Forever marathon will be hosted by Alamo On Demand’s Ahbra Perry and Rachel Walker, and also includes the following:

The franchise’s first eight films, from 2001’s The Fast and the Furious through 2018’s The Fate of the Furious

through 2018’s The 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw

F9 director Justin Lin ’s critically-acclaimed 2002 film Better Luck Tomorrow , which introduced franchise fan-favorite character Han Lue

’s critically-acclaimed 2002 film , which introduced franchise fan-favorite character Han Lue Insightful introductions from Fast Saga savants, including writers, podcasters, and critics like Jen Yamato , Germain Lussier , Phil Yu & Jeff Yang (They Call Us Bruce), Jordan Crucchiola , Sara Benincasa , and many others

, , & (They Call Us Bruce), , , and many others A synced Watch Party and chat experience, powered by Scener

Fast Saga films 1 through 8 are available for a limited time as a bundle to own for just $48.99 via Alamo On Demand. Alternatively, each film can be rented individually for $3.99. Viewers must rent the additional films, Hobbs and Shaw and Better Luck Tomorrow, as additional titles in order to participate in the full 24-hour marathon.

To take part in the watch party event, viewers must download Scener’s Chrome extension from www.scener.com and create an account. Participants can pop in and out of the watch party at their leisure, but a few ferocious Fast & Furious fans will commit to a full 24-hour experience, which would include being watched via Zoom. Those who complete the full marathon will be entered to win fabulous prizes provided by Universal Pictures.

To sign up for the Fast and Furious Forever marathon, visit the official sign-up page over on drafthouse.com.

