The Fast & Furious franchise is known for filling the big screen with impressive action and unpredictable plot twists. But it's time for these characters to thrill audiences once again on television. Netflix has announced that several movies from the beloved franchise will be making their way to their catalog on November 12. Viewers are less than a month away from diving back into the world where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) changes the fate of humanity with his driving skills. Not every movie in the series will be available for streaming, but the ones that will have been some of the most acclaimed entries in the franchise.

The films that will be available for streaming on the platform next month are The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. Fans of the franchise will have no problem understanding the confusing pattern of the franchise's titles. The first few installments of the series introduced audiences to a concept that changed the landscape of blockbuster films during the last two decades. And it all comes down to the relationship Dominic Toretto has with the rest of his family.

The Fast and the Furious introduced the lead of the franchise portrayed by Vin Diesel. But the fearless racer never expected undercover police officer Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) to approach his line of business. O'Conner was trying to find more information related to some heists that had been taking place around the city, and he was going to do everything in his power to get to the bottom of the truth. The two racers would eventually become friends. The two characters were seen having adventures together on the big screen until the unfortunate passing of Paul Walker.

What's Next for 'Fast & Furious'?

The Fast and Furious franchise has been going on for more than two decades, but that doesn't mean that the journey is over. The end of the road is near for the characters who have entertained audiences from all over the world. The sequel to Fast X is currently scheduled to debut in theaters in the United States at some point in 2026. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the upcoming installment will mark the end of the line for the Toretto family. It remains to be seen when principal photography can begin for the highly-anticipated project. In the meantime, viewers can enjoy the team's previous adventures on Netflix.

Select Fast & The Furious titles will be making their way to Netflix on November 12. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.