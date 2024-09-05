Dom Toretto once said nothing matters more than family. Okay, maybe he did say it more than once, but it's a staple of the franchise that is now more than 20 years old and is still finding success on one of the biggest streamers. Two of the last three entries in the Fast & Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious (2017) and F9: The Fast Saga (2021), have raced into the Peacock top 10 most popular movies and are currently sitting in the #9 and #10 spots. These movies feature a star-studded cast of characters, including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, and many more, while the first film sits at a 67% score from critics and the second stands at 59% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Justin Lin helmed the 2021 installment, F9: The Fast Saga, and the only thing he has worked on since is directing one episode of The Endgame, the crime drama series starring Deadpool veteran Morena Baccarin. Before helming his Fast & Furious movie, Lin also directed an episode of the modern iteration of Magnum P.I. and also an episode of S.W.A.T. Lin also teamed up with another major franchise when he directed Star Trek: Beyond, the 2016 film starring Chris Pine and Karl Urban. The Fate of the Furious was directed by F. Gary Gary, and he followed up with Men in Black: International, the Men in Black reboot starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, but his most famous work came from directing The Italian Job, the 2003 crime thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron.

What Else Is Popular To Stream on Peacock?

Both the original and director's cut of The Fall Guy, the action romance flick starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, are in the top 10, along with The Bikeriders, the motorcycle drama starring Tom Hardy and Austin Butler. Tom Cruise's The Mummy is also one of the most popular movies on Peacock, despite it's low Rotten Tomatoes score of 15% from critics and 35% from general audiences. Dev Patel's Monkey Man has also been a mainstay on the Peacock top 10 since premiering on the platform several weeks ago.

F9: The Fast Saga stars Vin Diesel and John Cena and The Fate of the Furious stars Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch the Fast & Furious movies, now streaming on Peacock.

F9: The Fast Saga Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother. Director Justin Lin Cast Charlize Theron , Vin Diesel , Helen Mirren , Lucas Black , Michelle Rodriguez , Martyn Ford Runtime 145 Writers Daniel Casey , Gary Scott Thompson

WATCH ON PEACOCK