There's no better time to be part of the Fast & Furious family than right now. Eight movies in the Fast & Furious franchise have officially found a new streaming home, with each of the first eight installments now available to watch with a standard Peacock subscription. Yes, that's right, every movie starting from The Fast and The Furious (2001) all the way through to The Fate of the Furious (2017) is now streaming on Peacock. Furious 7 is the last installment to feature the late Paul Walker and also the highest-rated movie in the franchise, currently boasting an 81% score from critics and an 82% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster in their famous roles as Dom, Hobbs, Shaw, Letty, and Mia.

Following Furious 7 as the second-highest-rated movie in the franchise is Fast Five, the 2011 classic which currently sits at a 78% score from critics and an 83% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The lowest-rated installment in the franchise is also among the films to find a streaming home on Peacock; Fast & Furious (2009), the fourth entry, sits at a "rotten" 28% score from critics but a respectable 67% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. While critics ripped the story to shred and criticized the film for a lack of compelling characters, general audiences enjoyed the action and the opportunity to spend more time with family.

What Do We Know About the Next 'Fast & Furious' Movie?

After Fast X earned more than $700 million at the worldwide box office, fans have been eager to see the next chapter in the story of Dom Toretto and his family. Most recently, Tyrese Gibson provided a disappointing update on Fast 11, mentioning that he has yet to see a completed script for the film despite production being scheduled to begin early next year. Vin Diesel also recently teased a return to the franchise's roots in the eleventh installment, news which was met with mixed reception from fans. Fast 11 is set to be the final film in the Fast & Furious franchise, and although future spin-offs can't be ruled out, the time has come for Dom to cross the finish line one last time.

The first eight Fast & Furious movies are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch the highest-rated Fast & Furious movie, Furious 7, on Peacock.

