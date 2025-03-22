The Fast and Furious series is a generally great one for several reasons. First and foremost is the family. Yes, that word gets memed a lot, but Dom’s (Vin Diesel) team that he’s built up over the course of nearly a dozen movies across 20+ years really does feel like a family at this point. They also get up to some wild stuff, with the increasingly ridiculous action scenes (it’s a series constantly trying to top what came before) being another thing that makes Fast and Furious great.

Perhaps below those reasons come the villains of the series. Some are forgettable, some only stay villains temporarily, but then some others make an impression. Here, if a character is introduced as a villain, they can count for present purposes. Disqualifying villains who never turned good would mean there’d be a pretty small stack to choose from, since most – but definitely not all – of the best villains in the series started as antagonists, but then became either members or allies of the family.

10 Takashi (Brian Tee)

Introduced in: 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' (2006)

Image via Universal Pictures

The third movie in the series is a bit of an odd one, taking place almost entirely in Tokyo and being called, appropriately enough, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The characters here are (purportedly) younger than those in the first two movies, and the film is largely a showcase of how cool street racing can be when it’s around a city as colorful, bustling, and stylish as Tokyo.

Besides Han (Sung Kang), most characters here don’t make the greatest of impressions. Takashi (aka D.K.) (Brian Tee) is the closest thing to a main villain here, though he’s pretty generic. However, he does have links to the yakuza, which makes him a bit more dangerous, and his uncle ends up being played by the legendary Sonny Chiba, so that’s kind of cool; that gives Takashi a reason to exist and be at least a little respected.