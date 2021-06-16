Furious 7 is one of my favorite entries of the Fast and Furious franchise. It’s packed to the brim with especially well executed thrills and also rocks one of the most powerful doses of family in the series. But on top of that, director James Wan and co. had to meet a devastating challenge, addressing the passing of star Paul Walker. I’ve seen Furious 7 quite a few times at this point, but that ending both brings me to tears and fills my heart every single time. I truly can't imagine a better way to honor Walker in this franchise.

Through the addition of new scenes that incorporated Walker’s brothers as stand-ins, Furious 7 brought Brian O’Conner’s story to a close by having him drive alongside Vin Diesel’s Dom before veering off on his own path, something that suggests Brian lives happily ever after with Jordana Brewster’s Mia and their children. Roman (Tyrese) does suggest calling Brian in to help in The Fate of the Furious, but ultimately that option is off the table having promised to keep Brian and Mia free and clear of their dangerous missions. However, Mia does return in F9 when it’s revealed that the crew’s latest assignment involves her estranged brother Jakob (John Cena).

Image via Universal

During an episode of Collider Ladies Night with Brewster, we discussed a little bit of everything from her first big gigs like D.E.B.S. and The Faculty to her earliest days in the Fast and Furious series. When we hit the F9 portion of the conversation, I had to ask her about the choice to put Mia back in the mix. After getting such a beautiful sense of closure in Furious 7, what was it that convinced Brewster that Mia needed to return for another installment? Here’s what she said:

“The way I came back was sort of an evolution. First I thought, ‘Okay, there’s a chance I won’t come back, I guess,’ and then slowly it sort of evolved where it became clear that I was coming back. We just needed for it to make sense, and with Jakob coming back - with Jakob coming in - it absolutely makes sense for me to be there. And the fact is, Brian will always be a part of the universe.”

RELATED: Jordana Brewster on Losing Sight of Her Goals for Mia in 'Fast and Furious 4' and Finding Them Again in 'Fast Five'

In addition to Walker’s character always having a presence in this series, Brewster also highlighted how the folks at the helm of F9 contributed to her confidence that Mia’s return would be handled appropriately:

“When I heard Justin [Lin] and Vin were handling it, I knew that Mia’s entry and also Brian’s legacy, all of it would be handled with grace. So I didn’t feel like I had to be like, these are my hard lines, because I trust those guys completely.”

You can catch Brewster in action as Mia again when F9 hits theaters on June 25th. Also, do keep an eye out for her full Collider Ladies Night conversation, which includes so much more about her run in the Fast and Furious saga and also memories from making the Mr. & Mrs. Smith pilot, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and so much more!

KEEP READING: 'In the Heights' Star Leslie Grace on Reading for Both Nina and Vanessa When Auditioning for Lin-Manuel Miranda

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Reveals ‘Super Crooks’ Anime Poster Based on Mark Millar Comic The gang is all here!

Read Next