A Fast and Furious spinoff is in the works for Charlize Theron, reports Variety. Theron first appeared as Cipher in the franchise’s eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, and reprised the role in the most recent release, F9: The Fast Saga.

The news came straight from Vin Diesel, who told Variety that he has writers working on a full-throttle spinoff for Cipher. This reveal comes just months after Michelle Rodriguez discussed fighting for better female representation in the first introduction to the Fast and Furious universe. The franchise has had a rocky relationship with its female characters and Rodriguez’s return for the ninth installment was only secured after the franchise hired a female writer for F9. In the twenty years that the Fast and Furious has been revving its engine, F9 was the first time that Rodriguez’s Letty and Jordana Brewster’s Mia interacted with each other on-screen.

The cast sounds like they are fully behind a female-fueled spinoff for the franchise. In an interview with SiriusXM last month, Ludacris stated, "The girls need a spinoff. That's who needs a spinoff. All of the badass, kickass women that are in this film. That's who deserves it." Brewster agreed, adding, “I’ve heard those rumors.” Perhaps those rumors are one and the same with this spinoff news.

Forget Fast and Furious in space or Diesel’s dream musical, Cipher getting her own spinoff is a major step forward for the Fast and Furious franchise — especially after the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff and the highly anticipated sequel. It is past time for a team-up between the franchise’s leading ladies, and perhaps the spin-off will see them teaming up to take on Theron’s psychopathic Cipher.

Speaking of sequels, Theron will be headed into production soon for The Old Guard sequel, which is set to begin filming later this year.

F9 is in theaters now and stars Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Theron.

