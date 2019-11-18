‘Fast & Furious Spy Racers’: Netflix Reveals Release Date, Cast, and First-Look Images

0

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have released first-look images and announced the cast of the Netflix original series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, based on Universal’s multi-billion dollar franchise. The series is executive produced by Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Chris Morgan, Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland and is slated to debut on Netflix December 26th.

In the animated series, Teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization called SH1FT3R bent on world domination. Hedrick (DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender) and Haaland (DreamWorks All Hail King Julien) serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is also executive produced by Diesel, Moritz and Morgan, who have all served as producers on the live-action Fast & Furious film franchise.

The cast features Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) as Dom’s younger cousin turned spy racer Tony Toretto; Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray, a notable underground racer who works for SH1FT3R, Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter) as Frostee Benson, a 13-year old tech genius; Charlet Chung (Overwatch) as Echo, a wildly talented artist and natural spy; and Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo, both the muscle and the sweetheart of the crew.

The series also features an array of guest voices, including Similce Diesel as Frostee’s younger sister Sissy; Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as the team’s secret agent liaison Ms. Nowhere; Manish Dayal (The Resident) as Shashi Dhar, the leader of the criminal organization SH1FT3R; and Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal) as local knucklehead Mitch. Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), and Tru Valentino (Archibald’s Next Big Thing) also guest star.

Check out the first-look images below: