First ‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ Clips See the Next Generation Having a Ton of Fun

0

Netflix has released four new clips from its upcoming animated series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. The series is the result of a partnership between Netflix, DreamWorks Animation, and executive producer Vin Diesel who, if you’ve been living under a rock for 20 years, is the star of the live-action Fast & Furious franchise.

The series follows Tony Toretto (Tyler Posey), cousin of Diesel’s character Dom Toretto and a young recruit of the spy agency known as SH1FT3R. As the title of the series implies, Tony is going to be putting his love of cars and tech to good use during his work within SH1FT3R as he works alongside a skilled team of young agents. A closer looks at just how cool — and friends, I mean that sincerely —Tony’s work is in this show is revealed in the clip below. The whole action sequence takes place on a boat out in the middle of the ocean and we watch as Tony moves from a high-speed, late-night motorcycle race to gliding in to the boat and taking out a goon to transferring $2.7 million onto a hard drive before driving a sweet car off that boat and landing it on another.

The other clips gives us a better look at the SH1FT3R team, which includes Layla Gray (Camille Ramsey), a notable underground racer who works for SH1FT3R; Frostee Benson (Luke Youngblood), a 13-year old tech genius; Echo (Charlet Chung), a master artist and natural spy; Cisco Renaldo (Jorge Diaz), both the muscle and the sweetheart of the crew; Renée Elise Goldsberry as the team’s secret agent liaison Ms. Nowhere;l as Frostee’s younger sister Sissy (Similce Diesel);Shashi Dhar (Manish Dayal), the world-domination-obsessed leader of the criminal organization SH1FT3R.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 26. Make sure you watch the other thrilling clips below, including a particularly tense battle with big rig trucks.

The synopsis for Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is below: