Check out Tony Toretto and his crew in the next season of 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.'

While we wait for #JusticeForHan to be served, fans of the Fast & Furious franchise should really be keeping an eye out for the animated spinoff Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, which is returning for a fourth season set in Mexico City — and we've got an exclusive look at the new trailer for the show.

As the title indicates, the show is following the film franchise's lead in globetrotting action and an ever-expanding cast. For this fourth season, the action moves to Mexico City as the titular Spy Racers are framed and forced to escape to Mexico to prove their innocence while evading an unstoppable and relentless super-agent who is chasing after them. Oh, and there seems to be a cyborg following the team? Or at least a super spy with a suit that seemingly clones itself, which is reason enough to check out this season when it premieres on Netflix.

Image via DreamWorks Animation

RELATED: All the 'Fast and Furious' Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

If there's one big difference between the live-action movies and Spy Racers, it is that the show uses slightly more over-the-top (this animated show is still part of the Fast & Furious franchise) gadgets like laser grenades, mechas, and robot arms that shoot lasers, all while featuring all the crazy car stunts you'd want out of this franchise. A new season, a new story and new gadgets? What's not to love?

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is the result of a partnership between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation, executive produced by Vin Diesel himself and franchise architect Chris Morgan. Though the franchise's PG-13 edges are a bit more sanded off to accommodate a younger audience, Spy Racers still boasts all the elements audiences have come to love from its live-action counterpart, including villains getting redemption arcs, and a huge focus on family.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Mexico premieres on Netflix on April 16. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Mexico:

"Framed for a crime they didn’t commit, the Spy Racers and Ms. Nowhere embark on a perilous mission to Mexico City to prove their innocence and bring the real culprit to justice. As the team works to uncover the identity of the real villain, they find themselves hunted by the agency’s most unstoppable super-agent who’s hot on their trail."

KEEP READING: 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Season 3 Release Date Revealed With a Tense Teaser

Share Share Tweet Email

‘United States vs. Reality Winner’ Review: Mistaking a Moral Argument for a Legal One | SXSW 2021 Sonia Kennebeck’s documentary is firmly pro-Winner, but never in a way that makes for a compelling defense.

Read Next