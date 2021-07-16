Dreamworks Animation has released the first trailer and poster art for Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific, and Collider has your exclusive look at what's to come from the latest season. Dominic Toretto's younger cousin Tony has been kidnapped — and it's up to the Spy Racer Crew to save him. The gang will have to traverse land, sea, and air in order to find their missing friend and bring him back home where he belongs. In the process, though, they're going to stumble upon an unfortunate discovery: Tony has lost his ability to drive! Can the crew help him re-discover his skills behind the wheel before it's too late? Or will their nemesis, the evil arms dealer Sudarikov, succeed with his plans for world domination?

If the Season 5 trailer of the show is anything to go on, fans are going to be in for a wild ride. In the first 30 seconds, we're introduced to Sudarikov's new diabolical machine: a brain-scanning chair that can infiltrate anyone's mind and steal what is most valuable to them. In Tony's case, it steals his ability to drive. But hamstringing Tony is just the beginning of Sudarikov's evil plan. His ultimate supervillain goal is to achieve world domination with a "technological apocalypse."

The last half of the trailer is choc-a-block full of submarine subversion, torpedos, exciting car chases, and — of course — explosions. Intermittent splashes of text let fans know that Season 5 is going to "make some waves." In the post-title card scene, Tony and some of his fellow spy racers can be seen swerving wildly and coming dangerously close to careening off a roadside cliff after a particularly threatening cockroach skitters across the steering wheel.

If you're eager to get your feet wet with Season 5, don't worry: you won't have to wait much longer. Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific will be available to binge to your heart's content on August 13, exclusively on Netflix. Check out the Season 5 trailer and poster below.

