Collider can exclusively reveal the new trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of the animated series inspired by the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. The final season, called Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Homecoming, will be arriving on the streaming service on December 17.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Homecoming continues the story of Tony Toretto, played by Tyler Posey, who is recruited into a secret spy organization to stop evildoers from across the world. The brand new trailer shows Tony and his team facing off against their greatest threat yet as their spy technology is stolen. With the face of the world at stake and Tony's home of Los Angeles in the crossfire, the Spy Racers find themselves in a globetrotting race against the clock to save their families and the world.

"It's been a dream come true being a part of the biggest and baddest action franchise of all time and I can't believe we've reached the end of the road with Team Toretto," said the show's executive producer Tim Hedrick in an exclusive statement provided to Collider. "It's definitely bittersweet to see this final supersized season drop as a Christmas gift to the fans. I hope everyone enjoys unwrapping it as much as we enjoyed making it. Tony, Echo, Layla, Frostee, Cisco, and Nowhere will be a part of my family forever and I'm really going to miss getting caught up in their adventures."

As for what the sixth and last season has in store for these characters, Hedrick teased a little more: "This final season takes our crew on one last trip around the globe before dropping them back in LA to defend their home turf against a villain truly unlike anyone they've faced before. We're going to see racing everywhere from the Arctic Tundra to the Autobahn to Mulholland Drive high in the Hollywood Hills. And Tony and Echo's relationship will be strained to the breaking point as the team grapples with the mystery of who actually gives the orders to Team Toretto.

"Can our crew still trust Ms. Nowhere? Could this be the end of their spy team forever? Layla gets to work as a Hollywood stunt driver, Cisco delivers his one man show with his life on the line, Frostee hacks a video game to save the day and Gary and Julius produce a very special tribute to Ken Burns documentaries. It's Hollywood, baby!"

The animated series started back in 2019 with each of the previous seasons taking the cast of characters across the globe to locations like Rio de Janeiro and the Sahara Desert. Along with Posey, the cast of the series also includes Charlet Chung as Echo, Luke Youngblood as Frostee Benson, Jorge Diaz as Cisco Renaldo, Camille Ramsey as Layla Gray, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Ms. Nowhere. Hedrick (Voltron: Legendary Defender; The Legend of Korra) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) act as the series showrunners. The pair also serve as executive producers alongside Vin Diesel, Chris Morgan, and Neal H. Moritz.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Homecoming will be premiering on Netflix on December 17. You can watch the new trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of the animated series as well as read the official synopsis for Season 6 below:

The Spy Racers meet their match in a mysterious villain who steals their spy tech, sending them on their most dangerous international mission yet. In a race against time, the team traverses Europe from the Swiss Alps to Berlin only to find themselves back home in Los Angeles for an epic showdown. And it’s going to take the entire Toretto family to save the world one last time.

