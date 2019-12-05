‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ Animated Series Trailer Brings “Family” to the Forefront

0

When I was a young child, there’s nothing that would’ve excited me more than being given the chance to be an “undercover spy racer.” Now, Netflix, Dreamworks Animation, and executive producer Vin Diesel have teamed up to give kids across the globe the opportunity to dream about such dopeness. Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, the family (pun intended) animated series coming to Netflix December 26, dropped a fast-paced trailer in our laps, promising action, comedy, and a brand new extension to the ever-expanding universe.

Unlike Hobbs & Shaw, which offered a testosterone-addled, antihero-focused spinoff of the Fast and Furious franchise for grown-ups, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is absolutely for kids, sanitizing the rough, PG-13 edges of the original for palatable smoothness — down to its overly slick animation. The series stars Tyler Posey as Tony “Younger Cousin of Dominic” Toretto, who’s recruited alongside his friends to join a secret agency of spy racers to infiltrate the wonderfully named SH1FT3R, which is of course a rival agency of racers hellbent on taking over the world. Fast and Furious architect Chris Morgan is another EP on the project, promising to inject the animated series with authentic action and importance on sticking together. For any younger viewers who aren’t allowed to see the big-screen flicks, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers will be absolute catnip, scratching that developing genre itch while still being safe to stream.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers comes to Netflix December 26. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below. For more on what this franchise is up to, here’s our review of Hobbs & Shaw. Plus, our ranking of every single Fast and Furious film released to date.