Fast & Furious fans, get your friends and family together! From Outright Games and 3D Clouds comes Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of Sh1FT3R, the new and upcoming 1-2 player couch co-op racing game with up to 6-player online multiplayer. And we have the first look at the new title thanks to the announcement trailer, along with more details below:

"Based on the popular Netflix series Fast & Furious Spy Racers from Dreamworks Animation, and featuring voice cast members Tyler Posey, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Luke Youngblood, Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Rise of Sh1ft3r brings the intense action from the show to consoles and PC for a thrilling, globe-trotting, combat racing tournament. Featuring show stopping tracks set in five incredible locations including Los Angeles, Rio and the Sahara, use high tech spy gear to gain the upper hand in the game’s story mode as well as online and split-screen multiplayer races for up to 6 players."

"The elite criminal racing gang Sh1ft3r is back and it’s up to the Spy Racer team to stop them from winning the ultimate high-tech vehicle that will surely cause chaos in the wrong hands. Players will go undercover and race as their favourite characters, including Tony, Echo, Cisco, Layla or even race as the notorious SH1FT3R gang including Sashi, Moray, Rafaela and more! Tear up the tracks in destructible environments, use spy weapons to speed through secret shortcuts and personalize customizable cars with a range of skins."

RELATED: Exclusive: 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Mexico' Season 4 Trailer Teases New Mission With Bigger Action

Features include:

SH1FT3R IS BACK - Become fan favourite Spy Racers characters, including Tony Toretto and even Sh1ft3r villains, in globe-spanning events full of high-speed destruction and thrilling plot twists!

MULTIPLAYER - Customize your vehicle with unlockable skins and race against online opponents, AI-controlled drivers, and friends in couch co-op and online multiplayer modes.

FIGHT TO THE FINISH LINE - It takes more than speed to win this combat racing challenge. Armed with 15 spy gear weapons inspired by the animated series, the Spy Racers will blast past their rivals to earn victory. Not even the destructible track is safe from the Spy Racers’ awesome power!

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R is coming in November to Nintendo Switch PlayStation Xbox & PC!

KEEP READING: ‘F9’ Review: Justin Lin Gives the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise a Ridiculous, Riotous Return to Form

Share Share Tweet Email

'Physical': New Trailer Deep Dives Into Rose Byrne's Darkly Comedic Series About the World of '80s Aerobics The show premieres its first three episodes June 18 exclusively on Apple TV+.

Read Next