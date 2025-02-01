Summon the Stathamites, for his family drama is returning to Peacock. Yes, followers and fans of the adrenaline-fuelled Fast & Furious saga can now enjoy Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Fast & Furious 7 and, notably, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on the NBC-backed streaming platform and enjoy Jason Statham as his most Stathamy. Statham joined the franchise in the end-credits scene of Fast and Furious 6 as Deckard Shaw, the older brother of Luke Evans' Owen Shaw, who was out for vengeance after baby bro was left for dead. Of course, it's Fast & Furious, he wasn't dead. He's fine.

He originally popped up as a full-on villain – the kind of bad guy you’d love to hate. But as the series went on, things got a bit more interesting. In Hobbs & Shaw, Deckard Shaw isn’t just a ruthless enemy; he’s become a bit of a hero. His journey shows that even someone who starts off on the wrong side can find redemption and become part of the family. It’s a fun twist that gives his character a lot more depth, and it’s one of the reasons fans have stuck with the series over the years. In The Dark Knight, it was famously said that if you're a hero for too long, you see yourself become a villain. Fast likes to do it the other way around.

What Are the 'Fast' Movies on Peacock About?

In Fast Five, Dom Toretto and Brian O’Conner find themselves stuck in Rio de Janeiro after a rough escape from their past. Rather than running for their lives, they decide to pull off one of the biggest heists ever seen, and drive a massive safe through Brazil's biggest city. It's great. In Fast & Furious 6, the stakes get even higher when Dom’s crew is offered a chance at a clean slate in exchange for taking down a dangerous, highly skilled mercenary organization. The team is pulled into a covert operation that sends them racing across Europe. It's not quite as great, but it's still fun.

Fast & Furious 7 cranks up both the adrenaline and the emotions as the crew faces a relentless new enemy bent on revenge. After the high-octane adventures of the previous films, Dom’s family finds themselves hunted by a vengeful foe with a personal score to settle. Oh, it's Statham. He's great in it. It also serves as a farewell to Walker, and it will make even the most hardened people cry. Lastly, Hobbs & Shaw spins off from the main saga to follow an unlikely duo: the tough, no-nonsense federal agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw. Initially, Shaw comes off as a proper villain – cold, calculated, and out for revenge – but the film quickly flips the script as he finds himself forced to work with Hobbs.

The Fast movies are streaming now on Peacock.