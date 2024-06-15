The Big Picture The original The Fast and the Furious was inspired by a magazine article about street racing in New York.

The franchise grew from street racing roots to embrace impossible scenarios and goofy plots, sacrificing realism.

Despite losing its original grit, the lack of stakes in the movies has made The Fast & the Furious a blockbuster by delivering entertaining absurdity.

It's been more than two decades since The Fast and the Furious came out, and the franchise it started is still going strong with every new installment. It's easy to forget that what is now a multi-million dollar action franchise and physics-defying stunts had humble beginnings. The original movie was actually based on a magazine article and kept things mostly grounded in the street racing world, following the exploits of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker as they tore up the highway. As it grew larger and larger, though, much of that old gritty spirit was lost, so it's important to ponder on what we have gained with it, as well as what we have lost. But, most of all, why do we still care?

The Fast And The Furious Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) enjoys the adrenaline of street car racing and his fans treat him like a rock star. After a blazing encounter with the ruthless Johnny Tran, Dom decides to take Brian (Paul Walker), a newcomer to street racing, under his wing. Dom's sister Mia sees something she likes in Brian, too. Trouble is, neither of them realize he's an undercover cop, and Dominic and his rival Johnny Tran are both the prime suspects in a case involving dirty money and big-rig hijacking. Release Date June 22, 2001 Director Rob Cohen Cast Michelle Rodriguez , Jordana Brewster , Paul Walker , Vin Diesel Rick Yune , Chad Lindberg Runtime 106 minutes

'The Fast and the Furious' Was Inspired by a Magazine Article About Street Racing

It was a very different world in the late 1990s, when The Fast and the Furious began production. The idea of a street racing gang becoming a team of globetrotting spies who repeatedly save the world would make anyone laugh, and, yet that's where it all began. The idea for the original The Fast & the Furious came from a Vibe magazine article called "Racer X," by Ken Li, exploring the underworld of New York street racing. If the movie already feels like a far cry from the box office leviathan the franchise is nowadays, reading the article feels even weirder, as it transports us to the life of people who just wanted to feel the speed, nothing more.

The Vibe piece follows mostly a young racer called Rafael Estevez, who quickly became a street racing icon in the New York underworld. At that time, street racing in the US was dominated by what is known as the import scene, as young racers invested in Japanese imported cars like Honda Civics and Toyota Supras to modify and tune them for street racing. While there isn't any sort of official confirmation, Estevez sounds pretty much like the template for Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, the kind of racer that simply will beat you thanks to an unbeatable combination of skill and mindset. This kind of race would terrify the police around Upper Manhattan, drawing crowds of hundreds of people while cutting through regular traffic.

Related The Fast and Furious Movies Need to Bring Back Real Stakes Dom and his family laugh in the face of physics and death.

The races shown in The Fast and the Furious are completely based on the street racing events that happened at that time. The movie successfully transplanted the whole idea to California, where the import scene was also a huge deal, but added a lot of its own flavor to make it work as a story with actual stakes. For example, there are heists, conflicts between actual gangs, and so on. Still, many concepts present in the original article made their way to the screen, from the tradition of tuning imported cars to racing practices like hitting nitrous oxide - called NOX in the movies - to propel the cars even further. All that is true. And then the movies began getting larger and larger.

The Fast & Furious Franchise Gave Up Its Stakes To Grow Into What It Is Today

Close

The second movie in the franchise, 2 Fast 2 Furious, even tried to keep the focus on street racing, taking Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner to Florida and introducing even faster and more colorful cars (that car scramble scene? Epic!). The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift focused on speed most of all, with Sung Kang becoming such a fan-favorite, they had to bring him back for the next movies, Fast & Furious and Fast Five. And that's when things started getting weird.

At first, Vin Diesel and Paul Walker didn't consider coming back after their cameos in Tokyo Drift to continue their stories. Walker even questioned whether there really was an audience for the franchise after so long, especially since the first ones catered to a younger audience. Turns out, there was. To incorporate all the elements that worked from previous movies, though, the first major change had to be made: Fast & Furious and Fast Five take place before Tokyo Drift, so Sung Kang's Han could appear, too, and the potentially criminal element of street racing could be replaced by fighting drug lords and stopping terrorists. Things grew increasingly more absurd, and retconning death also became recurrent, with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) coming back after being seemingly shot in the head in the fourth movie. Then, Han himself comes back in F9 after seemingly blowing up in Tokyo Drift. Finally, Giselle (Gal Gadot) also reappears in Fast X after definitely dying in Fast & Furious 6.

The whole thing became extremely goofy and quirky, giving up completely on the possibility of having any actual stakes, since no one ever stays dead. This plays to another staple of Fast & Furious: dramatic beats that are meant only to cause shock. Someone died! And then they came back! And now Toretto has a kid he never knew about! All this is squeezed in between high-octane set pieces that defy the laws of physics in ridiculous and not-at-all-believable ways - like Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson driving a car in space. The original street racing factor was wiped after Tokyo Drift, even though the movies try to keep things grounded by briefly taking characters to Race Wars events that often have no implications in the overall plot. Instead of crafting stories around the racing underworld, the franchise got a makeover to make it feel more "lawful," turning the characters from essentially criminals to world saviors.

The Lack of Stakes Is What Makes the Franchise a Blockbuster, Even if It Sacrifices Its Roots

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The lack of conventional stakes might seem like a drawback, but it is precisely what has allowed Fast & Furious to establish itself as the blockbuster juggernaut and cultural phenomenon it is today. While the movies may have sacrificed some of its original grit and realism, embracing goofiness and impossible scenarios has allowed it to continuously up its ante, delivering the kind of entertainment that has become unique to the franchise. Superheroes and science fiction are by definition a challenge to realism, but a car outrunning a submarine is perfectly imaginable in real life, even though it's not actually feasible.

If all that happens to a guy driving in a mechanic's outfit who says he does what he does "for family," it doesn't have to be feasible, because it becomes relatable. What draws people to a Fast & Furious movie isn't the speed racing or the action anymore, but rather to find out what will be the next absurdity done in the name of family - everyone grew to love this automobile fantasy and corny drama. This formula is so successful, most A-listers in Hollywood want to join, to the point in which installments are even referred to as "the one with John Cena" or "the one with Jason Momoa." For them, being part of such a successful franchise is great business, even if they are aware of how absurd the whole thing is. After all, who in their right mind wouldn't want to see Brie Larson kicking ass to save the world while Ludacris drives a car in space? Still, we just miss the stakes of a good old street race sometimes.

The Fast and the Furious is streaming on Peacock in the US.

WATCH ON PEACOCK