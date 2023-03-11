The trailer for the penultimate Fast & Furious film, Fast X, debuted last month, reigniting interest in the street racing action franchise. But new viewers who had their interest peaked by the new film have a complicated journey ahead of them if they want to venture into the previous films. The franchise (which is bigger than you probably think) is notorious for its complicated chronology, in which later films actually take place before their predecessors and character histories are altered by frequent retcons. Here are the essential details for new and returning fans to keep in mind.

The Early 'Fast & Furious' Films

The Fast and the Furious, released in 2001, follows L.A. police officer Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) as he infiltrates the world of underground street racing to find the criminal team that has been robbing trucks in daring car heists. Brian goes undercover with Dominic “Dom” Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) street-racing crew, becoming close friends with Dom and beginning to date his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster). But when it becomes clear that Dom and his team are in fact the robbers. Brian reveals his identity to Mia and the pair rescue Dom and company after their latest trucker target opens fire on them with a shotgun. Although Dom is outraged to discover Brian is a cop, the pair again work together to avenge their friend Jesse (Chad Lindberg) after he is killed by a rival crew. Dom and Brian then engage in another street race in which Dom is almost killed in a collision with an oncoming truck. Brian then gives him the keys to his car, so Dom can escape pursuing law enforcement.

Diesel and other members of the principal cast did not return for the first sequel. Instead, 2 Fast 2 Furious, released in 2003, functions as a quasi-spin-off for Walker. Since the events in Los Angeles cost him his career as a cop, Brian has embraced the outlaw lifestyle, spending his time street racing in Miami until he is arrested by the U.S. Customs Service. Brian is given the option to avoid jail time by aiding a joint Customs/FBI mission to bust drug dealer Carter Verone (Cole Hauser) by going undercover as a driver in his organization. Brian agrees on the condition that he can bring on childhood friend and ex-convict Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) as his partner. After Verone is captured Brian and Roman quietly steal some of his money before it can be put into evidence, planning to use it to open a garage together. However, at an unknown point Brian would instead return to law enforcement, narrowly getting himself instated as an FBI agent. The feature was proceeded by a short film, The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious, which depicted Brian leaving Los Angeles and played before 2 Fast at select theaters.

'Tokyo Drift' Time Jump

The third film, 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is where the chronology becomes really complicated. Although the film is mainly about American teenager Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), who is forced to move to Tokyo, it is his friend and street-racing mentor Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang) who became a bigger part of the wider franchise. A version of Han named Han Lue was previously featured in another film from director Justin Lin, Better Luck Tomorrow (Lin considers them the same character) and was clearly a favorite of the filmmaker’s, as the Fast franchise proceeded to include him in the four subsequent films directed by Lin, even though the character was believed to be killed in a car crash towards the end of Tokyo Drift. In order to continue using the character Lin set the next three films prior to the events of Tokyo Drift. This shift in chronology was set up by a cameo from Diesel at the end of Tokyo Drift, in which Dom meets Sean and alludes to having a long friendship with Han.

A second short film, Los Bandoleros, sets up the events of the confusingly-titled fourth feature, 2009’s Fast and Furious, and depicts Dom setting up a team, which included Han, to rob gas trucks in the Dominican Republic. Fast and Furious reunited Diesel, Walker, Brewster, and fellow original film star Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Dom’s girlfriend Letty Ortiz. When Letty is seemingly killed while working as a confidential informant for the FBI Brian and Dom work to bring her target and killer, cartel leader Arturo Braga, to justice, with Dom and Mia coming to forgive Brian for his deception in the first film over time. Although they successfully capture Braga, Dom is also arrested and sentenced to life in prison for his past crimes. Believing this unjust Brian again forsakes his law enforcement career and he and Mia stage a roadside breakout, leading immediately into the next film.

In 2011’s Fast Five the trio, now all wanted fugitives, flee to Rio de Janeiro, where they run afoul of local drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) while being pursued by Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson). They resolve to steal $100 million from Reyes and use it to escape the reach of the law, recruiting a team of past allies that included Han, Roman, and others to do so. In the film’s post-credits scene Hobbs learns that Letty is still alive.

2013’s Furious 6 tied some of the disparate time frames and storylines together. The team works with Hobbs to bring Letty home and take down her new criminal boss Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). Brian discovers that Braga worked for Shaw, explaining how the latter came into contact with Letty, who was amnesiac after Braga’s first attempt to kill her. Shaw elected to use this as an opportunity to recruit her instead of killing her as Braga wanted him to. The team manage to convince Letty to rejoin them and defeat Shaw, who is catapulted out of a plane during a fight with Dom. However, during the final action scene Giselle Yashar (Gal Gadot), Han’s girlfriend, is killed. This motivates Han to move to Tokyo as he and Giselle had always talked about. The film’s mid-credits scene depicts his death from Tokyo Drift from a different perspective, revealing that it was not an accidental collision and that the other car was driven by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen’s older brother, who is hunting down Dom’s team for revenge. This scene and Dom’s appearance from Tokyo Drift were again shown during Furious 7, which also expands on Dom’s interaction with Sean, placing most of the events of Tokyo Drift between the sixth and seventh films, although the beginning of Furious 7 also goes back in time slightly to show how Shaw learned Han’s location.

Furiously Confusing Plot Twists

The subsequent films have proceeded with a more straightforward chronology, with one following another sequentially. It’s possible a future installment could reveal that 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga is set before 2019 spin-off Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, but as of now there is no textual evidence that is the case. However, the most recent entries have continued adding more retcons to the franchise’s history that complicate the chronology, sometimes to the point of making it logically impossible for all the different events to have taken place as said. For example, in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious it is revealed that Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky), a former Brazilian police officer, got pregnant with Dom’s son Brian when she and Dom were dating before he learned that Letty was still alive. Brian is still shown as an infant in his first appearance, meaning that the events of Furious 6 and 7 could only occur over the span of about a year. But this contradicts those films, as Furious 6 showed the birth of Brian O'Conner and Mia’s son, Jack, who is then shown attending school in Furious 7, suggesting a time jump of at least two years between the films.

Han’s fate was also altered, creating more discrepancies in the length of time between installments. F9 revealed that not only had the character become a spy working for CIA agent Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) during his time in Tokyo, he actually survived Shaw’s attack. Mr. Nobody was aware Shaw was coming and warned Han, with the pair coming up with a plan to fake Han’s death so he could protect Elle (Anna Sawai), a young girl whose biometrics were the key to a doomsday weapon. This addition to Han’s story suggests that he was in Tokyo for a lengthy amount of time before Shaw’s attack, making the short time frame suggested by The Fate of the Furious even more unbelievable.

Obviously, the franchise’s history is complicated and looks to become even more so with the trailer for Fast X adding additional characters and events to the narrative of Fast Five. But this shouldn’t take away from viewers’ enjoyment of the films. The Fast movies are old-fashioned entertainment and the relationships between the characters and the outrageously fun action scenes matter a lot more than a few confusing chronological issues.