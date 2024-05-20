The Big Picture Universal plans for more Fast and Furious movies, with filming for Fast X Part 2 beginning early next year.

Spin-off movies in the works, including one with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa, and a female-led spin-off after Fast and Furious 12.

There is potential for a Fast and Furious TV series spin-off, as Universal has successfully done with other franchises like Chucky and Pitch Perfect.

Start your engines! The NBCUniversal Studio Group chairman and chief content officer Donna Langley has teased the potential for the Fast and Furious franchise TV series. Since the release of 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, the franchise has expanded in popularity and spin-offs. Eleven movies later, the franchise has expanded its universe with a Fast finale, an animated TV series on Netflix and three spin-off movies in the works, including Hobbs & Reyes, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa. Langley states that Universal is not done with Fast and Furious just yet; future films could scale down the blockbuster action and could spin off onto television as a live-action series.

Langley told Variety, “There’s still gas in the tank” after 2026’s Fast X Part 2, which will bring Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and crew’s Fast story to an end. “Where we go next is a question. We may pivot another time and bring it back to the streets of L.A. and maybe make it a more intimate story."

There was potential for a TV spin-off as movies from Universal have done it before. Chucky turned into a TV series starring Zackary Arthur. Pitch Perfect turned into a series that revolved around Bumper (Adam DeVine) called Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin before it was cancelled after a single season. Ted developed into a series earlier this year starring Seth MacFarlane, who also created the series. All of these shows are now available to stream on Peacock. When asked to name the next franchise that could inspire a television series, Langley said, “Fast and Furious is a good one.”

More Fast And Furious Movies Are In The Works

Image via Universal Pictures

The second part of Fast X will begin filming early next year. Diesel has stated that Fast and Furious is now the “longest franchise” that features the same characters. The movie was delayed after the ongoing strikes and will wrap up the ongoing story of Dominic Toretto and the crew.

Two spin-off Fast and Furious movies are also currently in the works. Johnson is set to return as Luke Hobbs and Momoa will join him as Dante Reyes in the new spin-off movie called Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes. A female-led spin-off has also been in the works and is reported to be released after Fast and Furious 12.

The first part finale of Fast and Furious starred Diesel as Dominic Toretto and John Cena as Jakob Toretto. The movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood,Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron. Johnson and Gal Gadot reprised their roles in the mid-credit scenes, which hints that Gadot’s character Gisele Yashar survived the events of Fast & Furious 6.

Stay tuned for more Fast and Furious news. You can watch Fast X on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO