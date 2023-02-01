In just nine days “the end of the road begins” as the first trailer for Fast X is set to drop. In anticipation of the trailer, this week has already seen the release of first-look images and a teaser poster for the upcoming movie. Now, to tease the upcoming trailer, a “legacy” trailer has been released to remind fans where this high-octane franchise began.

With the great heights that the series has gone in recent installments, it's easy to forget how it all started. This legacy trailer acts as a sort of highlight real of the first film, The Fast and the Furious. The trailer showcases some iconic moments from the movie that still manage to excite fans. From Vin Diesel, as Dom Toretto, giving his iconic “I live my life a quarter mile at a time” speech, to the late Paul Walker’s Brian O'Conner beginning to form an unbreakable bond with Dom, to all the pulse-pounding street racing and heists in between.

What started as a simple action movie starring relatively unknown actors like Diesel, Walker, and Michelle Rodriguez has turned into a global success. The franchise now has billions of dollars at the worldwide box office, spin-off movies, spin-off TV shows, amusement park rides, video games, and more. It has also helped launch the careers of both the people in front of the camera and behind. The first film of the series really did cement a legacy deserving to be celebrated in the trailer.

Is The Fast Saga Coming To An End?

Fast X is set to be a huge film, as the series races toward its conclusion, and so far the marketing has reflected that. Even this legacy trailer ends with the upcoming film’s tagline “the end of the road begins”. With only two films left in the series, Diesel and company are planning to go out with a bang that will satisfy fans. Fast X is set to not only see familiar faces return like Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel but also some new ones. To just name a few joining the cast, Jason Momoa has joined the series as the film’s villain while Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Alan Ritchson have all been cast in secretive roles. Fast X is also set to see Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, John Cena, and Helen Mirren reprise their roles from previous installments.

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier from a script by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. Leterrier is known for directing movies like The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me. Lin has previously directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth installments in the franchise while also co-writing the latter. He was also attached to direct Fast X before dropping out.

