The Big Picture The original concept for the Fast & Furious franchise was a street racing movie featuring Italian kids in New York City.

Filmmaker David Ayer convinced the producers to set the film in LA and incorporate the local street racing culture he knew.

The Fast & Furious franchise became a massive success, but Ayer's original concept could have offered a fresh twist to the series.

If you know even a little about how the Hollywood machine works, you probably realize that it’s fairly common for projects to change immensely from the initial idea to the final product we see on the big screen. The original concepts of some titles still surprise us, though, as it’s the case with the Fast & Furious version revealed by filmmaker David Ayer (Suicide Squad), who spoke with Collider after our special screening of his new movie The Beekeeper.

In an interview with our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Ayer – who co-wrote the screenplay for 2001’s The Fast and the Furious – revealed that the initial starting point of the now world-famous franchise was a lot different than what you’d expect from a street racing movie. From the sound of it, it looks like the Vin Diesel-led film series could have been something else entirely if Ayer and Universal producers had stuck with the concept:

"I read the script, and it was like Italian kids in New York, and it wasn't really like a racing world or like the streets that I knew. And so I told Scott [Stuber, former Universal Senior VP], I'm like, 'Hey, I’m in, but I’m gonna set it in LA, and it needs to look like the LA I know. It needs to look like the people I grew up with. It's got to be a different thing than it is.' And to his credit, he's like, 'Yeah, go for it.'"

'Fast & Furious' Was Inevitable Because It Was a Growing Culture in LA

Image via Universal Studios

Ayer also told Weintraub that what piqued his interest in the street racing scene in LA was the fact that people were basically doing what Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his friends and rivals did in the first movie: Taking ordinary cars and replacing their engines so that they could reach impressive horsepower levels. He invited director Rob Cohen (The Hurricane Heist) to car shows and added that all we saw in The Fast and The Furious was already an existing culture that he “just put in the movie." As Ayer told Weintraub:

"So, I just did what I do and I hit the streets and I started talking to the heads that are out there turning Honda Civics into 500 horsepower cars. They're running, like, nine-second quarter miles in a Honda Civic. I'm like, “Bro, what's going on?” This was back before any of this was legit or anybody knew about it, and these dudes are getting engines, and I don't know where the parts are coming from, and these are the first guys to crack the computers on the custom fuel curves and everything, and I just put it all in the movie. And Rob Cohen, the director, I'm like, “Bro, come on.” I took him to some car shows and he saw the vibe and the looks and the aesthetics and had a talk with people. It was straight up LA street culture put into Hollywood, and the rest is history."

As we all know, Fast & Furious went on to become one of the highest-grossing franchises of the cinema industry. While that significant change certainly helped the franchise debut’s popularity, we can’t help but wonder how it could all have looked like if Ayer and his team had stuck with the Italian kids idea. Eleven entries in, the film series certainly could use some fresh ideas, and we’ll see what Universal does after Toretto and his family drive away into the sunset.

Fast & Furious 11 is set to premiere in theaters on April 4, 2025. The Beekeeper premieres in theaters tomorrow.

Find Tickets Now