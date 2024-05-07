The Big Picture Bringing back Han and Gisele lacked story justification, appearing as mere fan service.

Letty's resurrection added emotional depth, unlike the returns of Han and Gisele.

To maintain narrative stakes, deceased characters like Jakob need to stay dead for their sacrifices to have meaning.

It’s hard to fathom that the Fast and Furious franchise has been racing through cinemas for over two decades. Ten movies and a spinoff later, Vin Diesel and his NOS-fueled franchise continue to raise the bar for action movies and what can be achieved with cars. What started as stealing DVD players and living life a quarter mile at a time has transformed into an all-star action cinematic universe that has put cars into space, bringing in stars like Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron, just to name a few. However, as the Fast franchise has gotten bigger in scale and popularity over the years, the stakes have continued to decline over the past few years, specifically when it comes to death.

Death is supposed to have the final say. As sad as it is to see your favorite characters go, it also has the opportunity to bring emotional depth and substance to the surviving characters. The death of a beloved character can galvanize the heroes in order to rise to the occasion and honor their fallen friend’s memory. In contrast, losing someone can push a character to their breaking point and unravel them beyond repair. If any character can be brought back from the dead, then death in this world has no meaning, and therefore, your audience loses the emotional stakes of the story being told.

Vin Diesel treats his Fast franchise as seriously as William Shakespeare treated his tragedies. Yet the great playwright knew how to treat death in his work as seriously as the plague. Instead of allowing characters to stay dead in the Fast and Furious movies, the franchise has given the audience no reason to expect fallen characters to stay dead. This in turn cheapens the quality of a movie franchise that rests its laurels on cars and the power of family. Plus, when these characters are brought back, they are given little to do. So in the end, what was the point, beyond surprise?

We Still Need “Justice for Han” After His Resurrection

In the two most recent installments of the Fast and Furious franchise, fallen fan favorites Han Lue (Sung Kang) and Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot) have made their return. Han rejoins Dom Toretto (Diesel) and the team during the events of F9, while Gisele makes her return at the very end of Fast X. As great as it is to see these two back again, Han and Gisele have yet to do anything to justify their return from a story perspective. For now, it feels like they’re only there to serve as fan service.

Let’s start with Han. For years, fans have been begging for Han’s return and for justice after he was seemingly killed during The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The third installment was mostly a one-off until Dom Torretto shows up at the very end to race Sean Boswell (Lucas Black). Everything that happens to Han in Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 all take place before Tokyo Drift. During the mid-credits scene of Fast & Furious 6, it is revealed that it was Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) who killed Han in revenge for Dom being responsible for the death of his brother, Owen (Luke Evans), setting up Shaw as the primary antagonist for Furious 7. Audiences have been clamoring for “Justice for Han” ever since this reveal.

Cut to F9. With the return of Justin Lin as director for the ninth installment, after having departed from the franchise after Fast & Furious 6. Fans thought they would not only get Han’s return, but also there would finally be justice for this murder. Keep in mind, after Shaw saved Dom’s son in The Fate of the Furious, Dom accepts Shaw into the family. This man seemingly murdered a beloved member of Dom’s team, and he gets an invitation to the family barbecue. When Han did make his return, it was treated as a celebration. Unfortunately, Han’s involvement in F9 left much to be desired; it was only during the mid-credits scene that gave fans a tease of “Justice for Han,” when Han appears at Shaw’s hideout looking to settle a score. When this scene finally plays out in Fast X, it turns out to be a quick fight between these two men that leaves each with a few bruises and a truce.

The rest of Han’s storyline in Fast X doesn’t fare much better. He’s mainly just along for the ride with Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) as they try to find their way back to Dom without alerting anyone of their presence, as Dom and his team were framed by Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) for a bombing in Rome. This begs the question: Why bring Han back from the dead if there’s nothing to do with him?

Gisele’s Return Serves Surprise But Lacks Substance

Han’s treatment in Fast X isn’t the only glaring problem with reviving dead characters. At the very end of the movie, Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Theron) escape the Agency’s black site with the assistance of Tess (Brie Larson), daughter of Mr. Nobody (Russell). As they escape into the frigid climate of Antarctica, a submarine emerges ready to assist the women, which is helmed by Gisele Yashar.

If you recall, Gisele hasn’t been seen since her death towards the end of Fast & Furious 6. During the final showdown against Owen and his team on the Antonov An-124, Gisele seemingly sacrifices herself to save Han’s life. She and Han had been in a relationship since Fast Five, and it’s her death in Fast & Furious 6 that caused Han to return to Tokyo for the events of Tokyo Drift. Losing Gisele gave Han emotional stakes and mourning her had an impact. In the eyes of the franchise, by the end of the sixth movie, this couple had died, but the audience could be comforted that the two were together in death.

Now with Han and Gisele back from the dead, fans can expect this fallen couple to at least reunite. Time will tell if the two are allowed to have a happily ever after. However, the circumstances by which they’ve come back appear hollow because of how they’ve been treated thus far. Based on how Han has been used in the story since F9, this decision to bring back Gisele reads more like fan service, and a final scene stinger before the credits roll and reveal another returning face, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson).

Letty Is The Only ‘Fast and Furious’ Resurrection That Has Worked

This isn’t the first time the Fast and Furious movies brought dead characters back to life. It all began with Letty. In the fourth Fast movie, Letty is supposedly murdered by Fenix (Laz Alonso), the right-hand man of drug lord Arturo Braga (John Ortiz), after she finishes doing a job for Braga. The main plot of Fast & Furious is Dom tracking down Letty’s murderer and seeking revenge. However, it’s discovered in the mid-credits scene of Fast Five that Letty is actually still alive, but has amnesia after her accident in Fast & Furious. The sixth movie focuses on Letty in opposition to Dom and finding her way back to him after losing all memories of her husband.

What makes Letty’s return work here is the emotional stakes it added to Fast & Furious 6 and the movies moving forward. Even though Letty chooses to be with Dom at the end of Fast & Furious 6, she’s seen in Furious 7 struggling to remember her life with Dom before her accident and making new memories with him. Later in The Fate of the Furious, when Dom seemingly turns his back on his family to work with Cipher, Letty doesn’t give up on Dom because Dom didn’t give up on her when she was against him. Letty’s resurrection to the franchise wasn’t just a plot point in one movie, her return has ripple effects with a lasting narrative arc across the franchise.

Jakob Needs to Stay Dead For His Sacrifice to Have Any Meaning

Although the Fast and Furious franchise has shown through Letty that they can bring back dead characters and use it for an emotional and narrative impact, they have failed to do this ever since. With every new installment, each villain from the previous movie joins Dom’s family, which has oversaturated this found family. Now with the return of previous members of the Fast family, the the family barbecue is running out of space for everyone to have a seat at the table, and thus losing stakes along with it.

As it stands now, Jakob (John Cena), brother to Dom and Mia (Jordana Brewster), sacrifices himself to save Dom and Dom’s son, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) from mercenaries near the end of Fast X. This happens after Jakob retrieves Brian from Los Angeles and reunites him with his father in Portugal. Jakob’s arc from a villain ready to end Dom’s life in F9 to a brother taking out a group of mercenaries to save his brother’s life in Fast X is short yet satisfying. However, it’s hard to trust that this is the last we’ve seen of Jakob because dead characters keep returning to race once again. If Jakob’s sacrifice is supposed to mean something to this franchise, he needs to stay dead.

Jakob is not the only character whose fate is undetermined. At the end of Fast X, a plane carrying Roman, Tej, Han, and Ramsey is shot down by Aimes (Alan Ritchson) and their fates are currently unknown. If the Fast and Furious franchise is indeed on its final lap, there needs to be a reason for the audience to care about the end. Alongside Jakob, one or a couple of the teammates on that shot-down plane shouldn’t survive. Losing someone like Roman or Tej, characters that have been around since 2 Fast 2 Furious, would give the ending much more weight, bringing back the stakes for the final showdown between Dom and Dante. Yes, it hurts to say goodbye to characters we’ve grown attached to in the Fast and Furious world, but in order for this franchise to get the proper sendoff it deserves, audiences need a reason to care about the threat Dante poses to the Fast family. And for the love of NOS, please keep Dante a villain through to the end of this race.

The latest Fast & Furious film, Fast X, is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

