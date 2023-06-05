We all know that The Fast and the Furious movies are outrageous, but we can't stop watching. This franchise has it all: cars, mystery, and romance. They've skydived in their cars, jumped from building to building in Dubai, and saved the world on numerous occasions. They've loved and lost many different people in their lives, but they always remain a family. And with the newest addition having just hit theaters, it's time to take a look at which scene is the greatest. So, which one takes the cake? The one filled with the best diversions and the most risk for the reward? It has to be, hands down, in Fast Five when the team pulls off this grandiose heist, including a giant vault, in order to stick it to the drug lord of Rio de Janeiro while also making a cool 11 million along the way.

The fifth installment of the Fast and Furious movies contains many wild scenes. Right off the bat, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) escapes from jail in a quick but epic rescue from his sister Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and best friend Brian O'Connor (Paul Walker). Next up is the train robbery, an excellent entrance for Dom, but it's primarily meant to get Dom, Brian, and Mia some extra money while they're on the run. Still, it soon turns into the inciting incident that lays the tracks for the even bigger heist. And it doesn't hurt that they can take down drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) in the process.

'Fast Five' Brings the Team Together

So, of course, to pull this off, they have to bring back some of the classic crew: Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot), Tej Parker (Ludacris), Leo (Tego Calderon), and Santos (Don Omar). Some of these characters haven't met each other yet and it's funny seeing everyone's first impressions of each other. Once everyone is assembled, they start making plans. But a hairpin turn and a sharp turn make it nearly impossible to break into the police station where the money is being kept. So, why not steal a few police squad cars to disguise their comings and goings? But to add more pressure to the seemingly impossible situation, the timeline gets moved up, and they must implement their plan. It's now or never.

What Happens During the 'Fast Five' Heist?

Now let's get this heist started with a bang, literally. Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) smashes through the wall of the police station in his Gurkha LAPV, making way for Dom and Brian to step in and hook the vault to their car. This is where the fun begins. The two of them hit the gas, and they're off to the races with a giant vault attached to their cars and corrupt police officers on their tails. They tear down the street and destroy half the city, including a bank. But one of the many things they do successfully is use the vault to their advantage. They're cornered, and that's when they split and use the vault as a wall for the oncoming cars to run into head-on. Next thing we know, Dom is hitting the gas, and Brian is driving backward against the vault to get it moving again. These two work seamlessly together as they maneuver through the city, but the police are on their trail again.

That's when Roman and Han come to the rescue, pulling up in their stolen squad cars, taking out multiple other vehicles, and buying the boys an extra 10 seconds to get ahead of the authorities. Passing a garbage truck on the way — remember this garbage truck, it's essential — they head for the bridge to get out of town. But they won't make it, and the police are gaining on them. That's when Dom decides to cut Brian loose. After Dom does so, he turns around, blasts the NOS, and starts toward the oncoming squad cars. Dom's precision driving allows him to outmaneuver everyone coming at him and smash them into the vault instead. The vault crashes into the side of the bridge as Dom throws himself from the car, and it barrels into Reyes' vehicle. As Dom starts to get up, one of Reyes' men emerges from the car, a gun aimed at Dom's head. That's when we hear a gunshot, and the camera flashes to Brian, saving the day. Now that the party's over, Hobbs shows up and gives the dynamic duo 24 hours to disappear before he comes after them again, and the loot stays with him. Brian and Dom hop in the car and race off. That's when we see Hobbs take a look inside the vault, only to start laughing as he looks inside. The audience is stumped as they realize they and the rest of the world have been duped and that the crew must have pulled off this incredible heist. Remember that garbage truck that was mentioned? Well, the team did a little switcheroo in their 10-second window. As the movie flashes back, we see Dom and Brian come up to the garbage truck and drive the safe inside before going to the front and getting hooked up to the decoy safe.

And then there's the deliciously satisfying ending: when the team is at the warehouse with the actual vault, Tej cracks it open, the mounds of money spill onto the concrete, and the crew goes wild. Each one ends up with just over $11 million, and we get to see how they spend their money.

Just think about it. This whole sequence is insane, but it has audiences on the edge of their seats and begging for more. Somehow, the franchise manages to pull it off every time and continue to raise the steaks even higher. It's not called The Fast and the Furious for nothing. These professional criminals each carry their unique specialty and work together as a family to get the job done and make it look flawless.