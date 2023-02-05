Just five more days until the first Fast X trailer is set to drop, and Universal Pictures continues to celebrate by releasing “legacy” trailers for all the past films in the Fast and Furious franchise. Since the blockbuster The Fast and the Furious hit theaters in 2001, eight more films graced the screen, and the fan-favorite fifth installment Fast Five is universally agreed to be a stand-out in the franchise. Not only did the 2011 action film mark a major transition in the Fast and Furious story, but it is also the first entry in the franchise to feature the actor and professional wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Fast Five picks up as former cop Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker, Running Scared) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning) orchestrate a rescue mission to get her brother Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel, the voice of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy) out of prison while he is transferred on a prison bus. While evading authorities, the fugitives travel to Rio De Janiero where they assemble a team of elite racers and previous Fast and Furious all-stars for one last job before gaining their freedom for good. Two major obstacles stand in their way: the imposing federal agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) right on their trail and crime lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida, Clear and Present Danger), who wants them dead for taking what belonged to him.

In the Fast Five “legacy” trailer, Johnson’s Hobbs describes one of the most important parts of chasing down our favorite Fast and Furious fugitives: “Don’t ever, ever let them get into cars.” Filled with fast cars and the true meaning of family, Fast Five is a quintessential installment in the franchise as well as the second entry directed by Justin Lin, who would go on to direct two more, 2013’s Fast and Furious 6 as well as F9: The Fast Saga in 2021. Lin was initially attached to the upcoming film Fast X, before dropping out of the project due to creative differences with Diesel. The Incredible Hulk and The Transporter director Louis Leterrier was brought in to direct the two-part movie.

Who Else Is in Fast X?

Fast X will also see other series stars reprising their roles from the franchise's early days including Michelle Rodriguez as Dom's wife and partner Letty as well as Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Sung Kang returning as Roman, Tej, and Han respectively. The upcoming movie will also introduce the iconic Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa to the franchise as well as Captain Marvel star Brie Larson as a mysterious character named Tess and Rita Moreno as Abuela Toretto, the matriarch of the Toretto clan.

The first trailer for Fast X debuts online on February 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming film as well as the hype-building Fast and Furious “legacy” trailers.

Check out the "legacy" trailer for Fast Five below.