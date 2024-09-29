"So no one told you life was gonna be this way." It's been thirty years since those lyrics became earworm-worthy. The theme song, along with its iconic clap, has been ingrained in American pop culture because Friends is a show of a generation. Whether you were like me, watching the latter half of the series in real time, or caught the endless reruns on whatever network was airing it, Friends is a show like no other. Now, to celebrate the 30th Anniversary, Max has greenlit a new show called Fast Friends, a Friends fan challenge show from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. The first-of-its-kind series will being production at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City, the flagship interactive experience. Now, where are my friends to join me in playing Friends trivia?

With ten iconic seasons, Friends was the hit Must See TV staple on NBC. Running between 1994 until 2004, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer were the six friends we welcomed into our homes every Thursday night. With countless Primetime Emmy Awards, endless rankings on All-Time Great lists, and a reunion special in 2021, Friends has been a phenomenon that is never going away. Now, thanks to Max, there's no sign of the pivoting to an end.

What Is 'Fast Friends?'

Friends fans who want to try their hand at Fast Friends, here's how it works. According to the press release, Fast Friends is a new four-part game show that will take place in the celebrated series’ iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan. I'm game! Could I be any more ready?

Now, to brush up on our trivia before we head to Central Perk, Max is giving the classic episodes a 4K upgrade so we can experience the show in an enhanced format. Plus, there will be themed collections that range from "Friendsgiving" celebrating the Thanksgiving episodes to "The One With The Celebrity Guest." Have you ever looked back at all the star cameo and guest spots we've had during the ten-year run? No show could ever reach that peak.

'Fast Friends' Is My Chance to Flex My Knowledge

At this moment, it's unclear what exactly Fast Friends will require from us should we get the chance to play. What is clear, those quotable lines and iconic moments that live rent-free in our minds are finally going to be useful for something! Let's be honest, how many times have you referenced a Friends line or referenced a scene in conversation? Now, we can put it into practice!

One of the biggest trends in modern media has been inspired by the reboot movement. Whether it's taking a series and giving it a sequel series, like Fuller House or That 90s Show, or giving it a completely updated reboot, like Matlock, the nostalgia-hungry consumer has been thriving by remembering the past. When it comes to the 90s, there truly was nothing quite like Friends. We all found a connection to the show. Some of us saw ourselves in the characters or scenarios. Some of us aspired to be like them when we became their age. Regardless of who you were, you came to Friends for a laugh. You came to Friends for comfort. You came to Friends to be entertained. It's why a show like Friends is ripe for a game show. It became a fabric of us.

Now, as someone who spent their 20s living in New York City, I can first-hand tell you there are many fabricated parts of the series. Affording a stunning apartment with your best friends across the hall with the jobs the six friends claimed to have had? Near impossible. Many of us have tried to live the Friends lifestyle. Friends was purely a work of fiction. But what was evident, it celebrated the importance of friendship. What better way to celebrate friendship and Friends than joining your friends in a game about Friends!

Ready For 'Friends' Trivia?