One of the hottest modern film franchises today is Fast & Furious. The series is coming off the highly successful F9, and Fast & Furious 10 is set to race its way into theaters next year. The highly anticipated tenth installment has found its newest family member — as reported exclusively by The Wrap, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior has joined the film's cast.

Both details on the plot and who Melchior will play remain unknown at this time. Fellow DCEU star Jason Momoa was cast as the film's villain last month, and it would be fun to see Melchior playing a villain alongside him. Melchior will also join returning franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Sung Kang. Series director Justin Lin is also returning. This will be Lin's sixth film in the franchise as he has previously directed The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and F9. Lin is also producing the film with Diesel.

As mentioned before, Melchior broke onto the scene last year with her beloved role as Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Melchior brought such a heartwarming and emotional layer to the comedic film, so it will be interesting to see what she will bring to this fast-paced, over-the-top franchise. Melchior's other notable credit includes being the Portuguese voice actor for Gwen Stacy in the hit Sony animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The actress will next be seen starring alongside Henry Golding in Assassin Club and the Liam Neeson thriller Marlowe.

The Fast & Furious franchise is no stranger to casting actors with DC ties, as besides Momoa, the series was the first major role for Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot. Also, the last film's villain was Peacemaker himself, John Cena, who Melchior starred alongside in The Suicide Squad.

With the franchise completing its absurd full circle in F9, which finally saw the series go to space, it will be exciting to see how they plan to outdo themselves with the next installment. Fans will not have to wait long as the film is expected to start shooting sometime this spring. The last film was a big part of getting moviegoers back into the theaters last June, making over $726 million worldwide. Hopefully, the tenth film can continue that healthy theatrical trend.

As we get closer to the film's production start date, there should be more news about the plot and additional casting soon. Fast & Furious 10 is set to speed into theaters on May 19, 2023.

