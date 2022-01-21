We're entering the final lap on this crazy race and this one's (also) for familia.

You know how people say the sky's the limit? Well, after F9 sent Tej and Roman to space, even that's no longer the case for the Fast & Furious franchise. Once a story about racers and fast cars, the film series has evolved into a global action franchise. Over the last nine movies, Fast & Furious has come really far from its street racing origins but now this maddening joyride is finally approaching the finish line.

Fast & Furious 10, officially titled Fast X, is set to be the last chapter in the series, bringing the adventures of Vin Diesel's Dominic Torreto to a close. Not a lot is known about the movie yet but we do have some details to share about the highly-anticipated action flick. So here's everything we know so far about Fast X, including updates on everything from release dates and trailers to the cast, filming details, characters, and plot information.

Will There Be a Fast & Furious 11?

Fast X may be the final story of the franchise but it won't be done with just one movie. The film is going to be split into two parts.

"Part of the reason why Fast 10 has to be broken into two different movies is because there's so much ground to cover. There's so many places and so many locations in the world that we have to visit," Vin Diesel said during a press event for F9.

So call them Fast X and Fast XI or Fast & Furious 10.1 and 10.2. Either way, this story isn't going to be done just yet.

The first part of Fast X is currently scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023. And, while this hasn't officially been confirmed yet, it looks highly possible that the movie will have an exclusive theatrical release. The previous movie, F9, had one of the most successful theatrical runs of the pandemic period so it stands to reason that we'll be seeing the upcoming film in theaters unless something really drastic happens.

Fast X was originally scheduled to arrive in April 2021 but was postponed after F9 ran into a series of delays. It was then set for release on April 7, 2023, but has since been delayed again. There hasn't been any word on when Part 2 of the movie will be out, but we'll probably find out soon enough.

Does Fast X Have a Trailer?

We're yet to see a trailer or teaser for Fast X and considering its still early days for the movie, chances are we won't see anything for a while. With any luck, we'll be seeing some footage from the movie once they actually get down to filming it. So keep an eye on this space as we'll be updating it with the latest teasers and trailers as and when they are released.

Who Is in Fast X's Cast?

While the final cast list for the movie hasn't been confirmed yet, fans can expect most of the principal cast to return. That includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Jason Tobin, John Cena, and Anna Sawai. Don Omar and Tego Calderon could also return as Rico Santos and Tego Leon. The upcoming movie will also introduce Aquaman star Jason Momoa to the franchise, with his casting being confirmed in January 2021. Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) has also been added to the cast of the movie.

Additionally, Kurt Russell could also come back for the movie as his character's fate after the last film is still a bit ambiguous. There have also been rumors that Gal Gadot's character could be brought back so she may make an appearance. Cardi B has also been confirmed to be returning for the final story. And Vin Diesel has been actively trying to convince Dwayne Johnson to return to the franchise so there's always the chance (no matter how slim) that we'll see the Rock in the final installment as well.

In further casting news, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has officially been cast in an as-yet-undisclosed and possibly antagonistic role. Alan Ritchson, star of Amazon Prime Videos' Reacher series, has also been cast in a mystery role. It's not all hush-hush though, as Vin Diesel has announced that Hollywood legend Rita Moreno will be appearing in the movie as Dom's grandmother.

Who Are the Key Characters in Fast X?

Almost all the members of Dom's familia are expected to return for Fast X. Here's a quick look at the most important players:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, once a street racer and now a global force for good who takes down evil masterminds as the patriarch of his extended family.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Dom's wife, a talented racer, and a formidable fighter.

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Dom's sister who is in a relationship with his best friend Brian O'Connor (the late Paul Walker ), with whom she has two children.

), with whom she has two children. John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia's estranged brother. He's a former black-ops agent and was the primary antagonist of F9, though he eventually reconciled with his family by the end of the movie.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pierce, Brian's old partner and a fast-talking charmer with a lot of talent behind the wheel.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker, another old friend of Brian's. Tej is a technical expert and a brilliant mechanic.

Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh, Dom's old friend who was believed dead until F9.

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, an expert hacker.

Charlize Theron as Cipher, the villain of The Fate of the Furious and a dangerous cyberterrorist.

Helen Mirren as Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw, the mother of Deckard, Owen, and Hattie Shaw. She's the matriarch of the Shaw family and a sometimes-ally of Dom's. Like him, she also always puts family first.

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Queenie's son and the man who fans thought killed Han. He's a former MI6 agent who's basically a frenemy of Dom's.

Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody, a shadowy intelligence agent who helped Han fake his death.

Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, Han's old protégé and the former Drift King of Tokyo. As of F9, Sean lives in Germany along with his friends Twinkie (Shad "Bow Wow" Moss) and Earl (Jason Tobin), building rockets for the military.

Anna Sawai as Elle, a new character who was introduced in F9 and the latest member of Dom's crew.

When Is Fast X Filming?

Filming on Fast X began in April 2022. The two parts of the final story are expected to be filmed back to back. Filming locations reportedly include London and Rome.

Who Is Making Fast X?

The film was set to be directed by Justin Lin, who also directed all the franchise's movies between The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast & Furious 6, as well as F9. However, the director has since exited the project, reportedly due to disagreements with Vin Diesel.

According to the latest reports, French filmmaker Louis Leterrier has replaced Lin as Fast X's director. Leterrier is known for his work on movies like The Transporter, The Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, and Now You See Me.

When and Where Is Fast X Set?

Fast X is expected to pick up after the events of the previous film. The story will more or less be set in the present day, though there may be some flashbacks like in F9. It's expected to be a massive story that will take the crew all over the world so expect a lot of exotic locales and even more exotic vehicles.

What Is the Plot of Fast X?

We don't have any plot details for Fast X yet and after F9's space-bound madness, there's really no telling where this final chapter will go. We can make some educated guesses though.

Considering this is the last story, Fast X could look to the next generation of the crew, specifically Dom and Brian's kids. Perhaps the movie could end with a flash-forward showing how those kids grow up to be the next great racer agents, just like their parents. Jordana Brewster has also suggested that that's something she'd like to see in the final movies.

If that's the direction the story is going to take, it would make it more of a passing of the torch. And if so, we can probably expect the crew to go through some emotional moments with their kids, fighting to keep the world safe for their sake. Of course, that still leaves the question of the villain.

The final scene of F9 showed Deckard Shaw meeting Han again, being surprised to find him alive. It's possible that the upcoming film will see Shaw and his family becoming enemies of Dom's crew again. On the other hand, Cipher was also still alive and on the run at the end of F9 so there's a possibility that she'll be back as the villain.

Whoever they're going up against, fans can expect the familia to take on yet another high-stakes mission with ridiculous levels of action. There's literally no limit to where this story could take us so we're just going to have to strap in and enjoy the ride.

