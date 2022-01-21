We're entering the final lap on this crazy race and this one's (also) for familia.

You know how people say the sky's the limit? Well, after F9 sent Tej and Roman to space, even that's no longer the case for the Fast & Furious franchise. Once a story about racers and fast cars, the film series has evolved into a global action franchise. Over the last nine movies, Fast & Furious has come really far from its street racing origins but now this maddening joyride is finally approaching the finish line.

Fast & Furious 10 is set to be the last chapter in the series, bringing the adventures of Vin Diesel's Dominic Torreto to a close. The film is being directed by Justin Lin, who also directed all the franchise's movies between The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast & Furious 6, as well as F9.

Not a lot is known about the movie yet but we do have some details to share about the highly-anticipated action flick. So here's everything we know so far about Fast & Furious 10, including updates on everything from release dates and trailers to the cast, filming details, characters, and plot information.

Related:Watch Our Own Perri Nemiroff Smash Bottles and Channel John Cena in 'F9' Stunt Recreation

Will There Be a Fast & Furious 11?

Image via Universal

Fast & Furious 10 may be the final story of the franchise but it won't be done with just one movie. The film is going to be split into two parts.

"Part of the reason why Fast 10 has to be broken into two different movies is because there's so much ground to cover. There's so many places and so many locations in the world that we have to visit," Vin Diesel said during a press event for F9.

So call them Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 or Fast & Furious 10.1 and 10.2. Either way, this story isn't going to be done just yet.

Image via Universal

The first part of Fast & Furious 10 is currently scheduled to be released on April 7, 2023. And, while this hasn't officially been confirmed yet, it looks highly possible that the movie will have an exclusive theatrical release. The previous movie, F9, had one of the most successful theatrical runs of the pandemic period so it stands to reason that we'll be seeing the upcoming film in theaters unless something really drastic happens.

Fast & Furious 10 was originally scheduled to arrive in April 2021 but was postponed after F9 ran into a series of delays. There hasn't been any word on when Part 2 of the movie will be out but we'll probably find out soon enough.

Does Fast & Furious 10 Have a Trailer?

We're yet to see a trailer or teaser for Fast &Furious 10 and considering its still early days for the movie, chances are we won't see anything for a while. With any luck, we'll be seeing some footage from the movie once they actually get down to filming it. So keep an eye on this space as we'll be updating it with the latest teasers and trailers as and when they are released.

Related:Exclusive: 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Homecoming' Trailer Reveals the Supersized Final Season

Who Is in Fast & Furious 10's Cast?

Image via Universal Pictures

While the final cast list for the movie hasn't been confirmed yet, fans can expect most of the principal cast to return. That includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Jason Tobin, John Cena, and Anna Sawai. Don Omar and Tego Calderon could also return as Rico Santos and Tego Leon.

Additionally, Kurt Russell could also come back for the movie as his character's fate after the last film is still a bit ambiguous. There have also been rumors that Gal Gadot's character could be brought back so she may make an appearance. Cardi B has also been confirmed to be returning for the final story. And Vin Diesel has been actively trying to convince Dwayne Johnson to return to the franchise so there's always the chance that we'll see the Rock in the final installment as well.

Who Are the Key Characters in Fast & Furious 10?

Almost all the members of Dom's familia are expected to return for Fast & Furious 10. Here's a quick look at the most important players:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, once a street racer and now a global force for good who takes down evil masterminds as the patriarch of his extended family.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Dom's wife, a talented racer, and a formidable fighter.

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Dom's sister who is in a relationship with his best friend Brian O'Connor (the late Paul Walker ), with whom she has two children.

), with whom she has two children. John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia's estranged brother. He's a former black-ops agent and was the primary antagonist of F9, though he eventually reconciled with his family by the end of the movie.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pierce, Brian's old partner and a fast-talking charmer with a lot of talent behind the wheel.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker, another old friend of Brian's. Tej is a technical expert and a brilliant mechanic.

Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh, Dom's old friend who was believed dead until F9.

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, an expert hacker.

Charlize Theron as Cipher, the villain of The Fate of the Furious and a dangerous cyberterrorist.

Helen Mirren as Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw, the mother of Deckard, Owen, and Hattie Shaw. She's the matriarch of the Shaw family and a sometimes-ally of Dom's. Like him, she also always puts family first.

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Queenie's son and the man who fans thought killed Han. He's a former MI6 agent who's basically a frenemy of Dom's.

Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody, a shadowy intelligence agent who helped Han fake his death.

Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, Han's old protégé and the former Drift King of Tokyo. As of F9, Sean lives in Germany along with his friends Twinkie (Shad "Bow Wow" Moss) and Earl (Jason Tobin), building rockets for the military.

Anna Sawai as Elle, a new character who was introduced in F9 and the latest member of Dom's crew.

Related:Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to "Fulfill" His Destiny and Return to 'Fast & Furious' Franchise for Final Two Films

When is Fast & Furious 10 Filming?

Filming on Fast & Furious 10 is currently set to begin in January 2022. The two parts of the final story are expected to be filmed back to back. While there's been no confirmation yet on where the movie will take place, it's expected to film in locations around the world.

When and Where Is Fast & Furious 10 Set?

Fast & Furious 10 is expected to pick up after the events of the previous film. The story will more or less be set in the present day, though there may be some flashbacks like in F9. It's expected to be a massive story that will take the crew all over the world so expect a lot of exotic locales and even more exotic vehicles.

What Is the Plot of Fast & Furious 10?

Image via Universal Pictures

We don't have any plot details for Fast & Furious 10 yet and after F9's space-bound madness, there's really no telling where this final chapter will go. We can make some educated guesses though.

Considering this is the last story, Fast & Furious 10 could look to the next generation of the crew, specifically Dom and Brian's kids. Perhaps the movie could end with a flash-forward showing how those kids grow up to be the next great racer agents, just like their parents. Jordana Brewster has also suggested that that's something she'd like to see in the final movies.

If that's the direction the story is going to take, it would make it more of a passing of the torch. And if so, we can probably expect the crew to go through some emotional moments with their kids, fighting to keep the world safe for their sake. Of course, that still leaves the question of the villain.

The final scene of F9 showed Deckard Shaw meeting Han again, being surprised to find him alive. It's possible that the upcoming film will see Shaw and his family becoming enemies of Dom's crew again. On the other hand, Cipher was also still alive and on the run at the end of F9 so there's a possibility that she'll be back as the villain.

Whoever they're going up against, fans can expect the familia to take on yet another high-stakes mission with ridiculous levels of action. There's literally no limit to where this story could take us so we're just going to have to strap in and enjoy the ride.

Jordana Brewster Hopes to Explore What Brian and Mia’s Kids Are Up to in the Final 'Fast and Furious' Films "They’ve got the Toretto blood in them too and so, what does that look like for them?"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email